Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection Pre-Collection 2023

It may be hard to believe, but roses thrive in hot, arid climates. After all, a desert rose is a low-maintenance succulent that produces dozens of trumpet-shaped blooms in shades of pink, rose, or white in the summer. It is therefore here in the difficult conditions of the desert, and of a race moreover, an analogy with the “desert” or the void left by the death of a creative titan that was Virgil Abloh, that Louis Vuitton – whose the emblem happens to be a floral design – flowers.

Although 100 years have passed since our last pandemic and lulled into a false sense of biosecurity, Covid-19 has awakened us to the reality that “adaptation” is the mantra of the modern age. In the face of changing conditions, we weather the storms by leaning on each other and collectively adapting to new circumstances.

In the metaphorical wake of Abloh, the House has indeed evolved to adapt to its new situation. It is poetic that the desert race metaphor also serves as an allegory. Although Abloh is no longer present, its design language lives on, seen in the sole of shoes, the iconic colorways of bags and its signature jacket cuts, but its most visible influence in the French Maison’s studio Prêt-à- -Porter Homme ‒ a race continues even if one of the pilots is no longer able to participate, his spiritual successors assume his role.

One of the toughest competitions on the planet, motorsport attracts an eccentric multicultural cast of daredevils ‒ another mirror for creative designers who risk everything in the act of creation, these souls brave the unpredictable desert terrain arid (or the mercurial tastes of a market accustomed to capturing the next big trend) and its many mirages before reaching the lushness of the oasis.

Seen through the prism of a skilful adaptation, the race in the desert serves as a microscope for the diversity of the characters, the community spirit and the collective creation that animate the Men’s Pre-Collection 2023 on two paths: the Desert and the Mirage.

The desert

With everything from multi-colored outerwear to contemporary suits, the desert running motif unfolds in a full wardrobe of urban and recreational dress codes. In the middle of the couture, technical pieces created in lightweight, waterproof ripstop nylon set an energetic yet elegant tone for the collection: pants and zipped tops turn into shorts, and short-sleeved shirts with hoods that can be hidden or exhibited depending on the occasion.

The signatures of the House recall the techniques of the desert. From monograms executed in sand effect and embossed on a suede shirt, to sand-studded LV logos emblazoned on silk and poplin shirts. Even more interestingly, the Maison takes the idea of ​​“patina” and applies it to denim where the monogram appears faded as if it had been exposed to the scorching desert sun for prolonged periods of time.

Suit jackets, bombers, hoodies and sweaters are printed with a trompe l’oeil crumpled paper pattern evoking an aerial view of sand dunes. From motorcycle jackets to seamless tailoring, they all contribute to a cadence of a Louis Vuitton man who still bears the unmistakable influence of Abloh when considering the tailoring of clothing. exterior in form and workmanship.

The safari jacket takes center stage, worn over cocktail pajamas with a grid logo print evoking checks; a bomber jacket transforms into a varsity jacket and manifests itself in tan leather with logos to a jacket adorned with a logo sponsored by none other than Louis Vuitton ‒ all beautiful and self-referential in a good way.

A fresh take on the crystal-encrusted Sk8te trimmed in distressed denim, and in a creeper-cut take on the molding-adorned Le Baroque completes the Burning Man-worthy ensemble. The Shark Clog, XL Trainer and Tatic Sneaker all appear in new colorways.

The bags feature a new Spotlight pattern in which the Louis Vuitton flower monogram is seen through a decomposed kaleidoscopic color spectrum rendered through sporty shapes, including a new Meteor travel bag, a new Comet backpack and a new Comet messenger as well as small leather goods. and logo buckle belts. Finally, the lightweight LV 4Motion sunglasses with adjustable technical elements appear with mirrored blue lenses.

The Mirage

Layer upon layer, Louis Vuitton delivers meaningful storytelling adding both depth and character to a casual yet no less luxurious wardrobe streamlined for the daily commute. The Mirage Chapter of Men Pre-Collection 2023 takes us to an oasis of patterns inspired by terrestrial and aquatic flora in a casual wardrobe simplified for recreational travel.

An evergreen coach jacket designed for lightweight comfort or a souvenir jacket in logo-embellished leather is perforated for breathability – in the advent you want to fly in stylish comfort without being padded. For extreme but no less fashionable functionality, the Maison presents a reversible white leather and nylon bomber jacket that can be adapted according to the weather and the occasion.

Here, silk-blend crepe shorts and shirts, sweaters, a jacquard bomber jacket and a generational suit in faded denim are adorned with a new pointillism monogram imitating the impressionist painting technique, which gives the illusion of movement. submarine. Similar patterns abound on an oversized sequined tank top with a seaweed-inspired logo, an indigo denim shirt and cargo shirt with a debossed monogram evoking water erosion, and shirts with sheer wetlook print detailing. .

Worn over a matching poplin shirt and swim shorts, a satin jacket is flocked with three-dimensional underwater patterns and logos and embellished with liquid-effect sequins. Footwear interprets life by the sea ‒ the Oberkampf combat boot resurfaces with a black monogram embossed in nubuck; the Shark clog appears in navy blue; the XL sneaker is available in blue or orange with new lace charms; and a glazed leather derby adapts the properties of a sneaker with a squishy technical lining, a padded tongue and a rubber sole.

(Image: Louis Vuitton)