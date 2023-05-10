15 fashion triumphs at Cannes over the decades





If the Met Gala is the showcase of stars on the red carpet, the Oscars the skills championship and the MTV Video Music Awards the X Games, then the Cannes Film Festival is in fact the playoffs: an extended period in which celebrities show up multiple times in top and bottom clothes, showing off all their moves. And while the outfits seem to be getting more and more extreme with the proliferation of social media, a look back at the history of the festival runway (oops, red carpet) which runs this year from May 16-27 reveals that in fact, it has always been so. The Boulevard de la Croisette has always been a podium and we, the delighted public, watch it.

1957 Elizabeth Taylor When she attended Cannes on the arm of her third husband, producer Mike Todd (who was there to promote Around the World in 80 Days), Ms Taylor was Hollywood royalty, and she dressed the part of the tip of her diamond Cartier tiara. down to the hem of her white Balmain dress and the fingertips of her opera gloves. The princess dress would forever be a festival staple (especially for Princesses Grace and Diana when they made their own bows at Cannes).

1966 Catherine Deneuve Ms Deneuve traveled to Cannes with her then-husband, photographer David Bailey, wearing a long sequined Yves Saint Laurent t-shirt dress with seaside stripes. She was a de facto YSL ambassador even before this term does not enter the book of fashion (at the time, the usual appellation was muse). She would remain so for decades, faithfully carrying YSL on and off screen. When it came to casual glamour, however, this dress set the tone, proving the concept was not an oxymoron, but a potential genre in its own right.

1974 Jane Birkin Ms. Birkin appeared in Cannes with her beau, Serge Gainsbourg, and a picnic basket as a handbag, carrying it not only during the day, but on the red carpet with a sparkly dress. Apparently Discovered in a fishing village in Portugal, it was the Birkin bag before the Birkin bag. He has become the symbol of the British star and of a certain je-ne-sais-quoi in the bohemian style and the Cannes freewheel.

1991 Madonna She came to Cannes to unveil Madonna: Truth or Dare and herself. Decades before Lady Gaga stripped naked on the steps of the Met Gala, Madonna walked the carpet for her premiere in a voluminous pink taffeta coat by Jean Paul Gaultier only to drop it at the last moment to reveal a conical bra in white satin, panties and a garter belt set. She brought the public out of its torpor and opened a new era of dressed peekaboo.

1995 Sharon Stone In 2002, Ms Stone came to Cannes as a member of the film festival jury and revived her declining profile by walking the red carpet in a different fashion statement every night. But years before, she made a splash when she arrived at the premiere of Unzipped in a champagne-colored satin skirt that was, well, unbuttoned to reveal a bedazzled romper underneath. Since then, short films have been a staple of festivals.

1998 Kate Moss Minimalism came to the Croisette thanks to Ms Moss, attending the Las Vegas premiere of Fear and Loathing with her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp. Ms Moss wore a black cocktail dress with ostrich feathers at the top and barely any makeup with just a touch of diamonds and barely there sandals. She made everyone look exaggerated and overdressed, washing the stables of Cannes’ Augeas.

2007 Tilda Swinton Ms Swinton walked the carpet in a metallic pantsuit, proving that a woman doesn’t need a big dress to make a big statement.

2008 Linda Evangelist Ms. Evangelista posed as a gold Greek statuette in Lanvin at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Models had become key elements on the opening night of festivals, further raising the fashion bar.

2015 Lupita Ngongo Ms. Nyongo seemed to embody spring itself in a green pleated Gucci chiffon dress accented with crystal flowers. Just a few months after Alessandro Michele took over as artistic director of the Italian house, the dress heralded the arrival of a new aesthetic and Hollywood love affair with Gucci.

2016 Amal Clooney Ms. Clooney made her Cannes debut in a classic Atelier Versace buttery yellow dress with a high split on one leg, entirely eclipsing her husband, George, at the premiere of his film, Money Monster, and, once again, proving that style and substance are not antithetical concepts.

2017 Rihanna She made her first Cannes appearance at the Okja premiere in an ivory Dior couture dress with matching long coat and New Wave-style sunglasses. Two years later, Dior owner LVMH would announce a deal with the artist for his own fashion line, and although it was shuttered during the pandemic, his ability to channel cool never wavered.

2018 Kristen Stewart Ms Stewart’s Chanel chainmail dress was a combat mix of armor and crystals, but what really made the news was her decision to pull off her Christian Louboutin stilettos and head up the stairs barefoot. Arrives a year later the actor complained about the unspoken festival dress code, it was an unmistakable throwback to fashion and, well, a step forward for wardrobe fairness.

2021 Isabelle Huppert The French actress made the ultimate elegant refusal of the Cannes convention in an all-black high-necked, long-sleeved Balenciaga dress, matching leggings and matching shades. He cut the foam from the carpet and the excess like a knife.

2021 Spike Lee The one man on this fashion-forward list, Mr. Lee has put your old penguin suits to shame as the jury foreman, eschewing the usual tuxedo or white tuxedo for a bouquet of sunset-toned suits, per Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton. He did the right thing.

2022 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sometimes it seems like the open skies of the French Riviera encourage even wider skirts on the Cannes carpet, but Ms. Bachchan overcame them all in a fantastical creation by Gaurav Gupta that made her look like some sort of alien goddess of smoke materializing on Earth. . Sometimes it really does seem like the looks at Cannes are out of this world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/fashion/cannes-film-festival-red-carpet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos