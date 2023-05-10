Fans say Halle Baileys Ariel-inspired dress is perfect for The Little Mermaid premiere





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Halle Bailey earned praise for the perfect Ariel-inspired dress she wore to the premiere of The little Mermaid. On May 8, Bailey, who plays Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake, arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles in a metallic blue Valdrin Sahiti dress with a structured seashell neckline that resembled the iconic seashell top of the movies. mermaids. Bailey paired the shimmering blue dress with teal eyeshadow, shimmering blue nails and diamond earrings, resulting in an outfit worthy of the film’s lead character. On social media, the Do It singers’ look was met with glee from fans, with many saying the dress was a perfect rendition of Ariel. Halle Bailey looked absolutely amazing at the premiere of #The little Mermaid. The dress was perfect for this event because it looked so much like a mermaid, one person tweeted, while another said: I’m so obsessed with the Halle Baileys dress for The little Mermaid first!! She looks so beautiful omg. Someone else described the outfit choice as an aquatic service, while another admitted the dress left them speechless. Still haven’t finished the Halle Baileys dress, one person tweeted. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:139.1951%"/> (Getty Images for Disney) Others liked that the dress didn’t stop Bailey from interacting with young fans, with video showing the star leaning over to wave and kiss Offset and Cardi B’s five-year-old daughter Kulture during the first. The Migos rapper, who wore a Prince Eric-inspired outfit for the occasion, attended the premiere alongside Kulture and his eight-year-old daughter Kalea, both dressed in miniature ballgowns. It’s that fact that she can sink so low in that dress that looks like it’s PAINTED [her] the body is amazing to me lol i love it, a fan tweeted along with a video of the sweet moment between Bailey and Kulture. Although the official release of the live-action version of the 1989 Disney film is still weeks away, the remake has already garnered critical acclaim. Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the animated version of the film, shared her delight with Baileys’ portrayal of the role at the premiere, with Benson telling entertainment tonightthat the actress doesn’t need any advice from him because she’s brilliant. [Halle Bailey] doesn’t need advice from me, she’s awesome! she said with a smile. After praising Bailey’s purity of heart, vulnerability and bravery in the role, Benson added, “I’m so thrilled for her and I’m so proud of her. Baileys’ sister Chloe also gave her sister a shout-out, telling HEY that there couldn’t be a more perfect Ariel. To know that all these beautiful girls will be able to see proper representation, whether you’re black or white or something like that, you can look at my sister and say that I can be anything I want to be, no matter what the world says me is acceptable, she said. There couldn’t be a more perfect Ariel. The little Mermaid will be released on May 26, 2023.

