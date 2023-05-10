The 15 Best Desert Boots for Men in 2023





Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links. Clarks Originals Desert Boots Clarks Originals Desert Boots There’s nothing wrong with a classic. If you can only have one desert boot in your rotation, get one from Clarks, the brand that brought the desert boot to the world back then. Boots SeaVees Maslon Desert Boots SeaVees Maslon Desert With a sneaker-inspired cupsole, this desert boot will take you wherever summer takes you. Todd Snyder Nomad Boot A timeless option that goes with everything. Advertising – Continue Reading Below J.Crew Unisex 1990 MacAlister J.Crew Unisex 1990 MacAlister J.Crew’s Desert Boot Strike just the right balance between casual and chic. Banana Republic Suede Chukka Boots Banana Republic Suede Chukka Boots Now 40% off Simple, rustic and perfectly robust. Brownflex Astorflex Chukka Boot Brownflex Astorflex Chukka Boot Comfortable and classic, these Italian leather desert boots made in a sixth-generation workshop bring a dose of heritage to a timeless design. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Greats Sutton Stitchout Chukka Greats Sutton Stitchout Chukka Now 30% off A darker option for a slightly elevated look. Thursday Boots Scout Boots Thursday Boots Scout Boots These already look loved and worn, so you get that cool, weathered effect. Brunello Cucinelli Desert Boot Brunello Cucinelli Desert Boot An elevated style that will be your go-to all year round. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Mr P. Andrew Split Toe Chukka Boots Mr P. Andrew Split Toe Chukka Boots With waterproof waxed suede, you don’t have to worry about putting them in the back of your closet when winter comes around. Everlane Desert Boots Everlane Desert Boots Now 70% off Prettier and more stylish than a black sneaker by far but, for the most part, interchangeable with one. Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boots Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boots Now 25% off A stylish everyday pair with a supple leather lining and an already broken-in feel. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Bruno Marc relaxed chukka boots Bruno Marc relaxed chukka boots Now 31% off For less than $50, you can get the cool desert boot look straight from Amazon. Ted Baker wedge chukka boots Ted Baker wedge chukka boots Now 60% off These leather boots are simple, elegant and essential. Bow Chukka Boots Bow Chukka Boots Now 26% off A lightweight, black pair to kick off the season. Squire Esquire Lettermark Logo Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

