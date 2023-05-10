Byron Lars Named Next Jane B. Nord Professor of Fashion Design





Fashion designer Byron Lars has been named the next Jane B. Nord Professor of Fashion Design. For several decades, Lars has led a world-renowned and multi-faceted career that combines creativity, entrepreneurship and mentorship in the field of fashion design. He will begin his appointment at the beginning of the fall 2023 semester. The named chair was launched in 2022 thanks to the generosity of former student Jane B. Nord. The $3.5 million rotating endowed faculty position reinforces Pratts’ support for faculty members who are leaders in their fields and will strengthen its investment in programming, lectures, materials and technology. “Byron Lars is a black American fashion designer who has had a significant impact on American fashion culture and ethics, and we are very pleased to welcome him to the faculty,” said Department Chair Jennifer Minniti. of fashion and first Jane B. North professor of fashion design. “Building a strong vision and entrepreneurial spirit is an important commitment for our department and Pratt as a whole. Our students will be inspired by her incredible leadership, dedication to creative exploration, and vast knowledge of the New York fashion industry. Byron Larss’ relationship with Pratt spans a decade. In 2014, he received the Fashion Visionary Award at the 2014 Pratt Fashion Show. That year, he also featured in Black dress: ten contemporary fashion designers at the Pratt Manhattan Gallery, a major group show that celebrated the groundbreaking creativity and entrepreneurship of black designers. In 2019, he was a special guest at Black Dress: Salon, an event organized by the Department of Fashion Design. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts at the Pratts 2022 Commencement. The Pratt Institute’s commitment to inspiring stimulating artistic exploration is in perfect harmony with my own principles, said Lars. This Jane B. Nord Chair will provide me with an exciting opportunity to engage in creative dialogue with students, considering some of the difficult questions they will need to answer to design effectively. Lars began designing under his own label in 1991, initially with a small activewear collection focused on what he called twisted American classics. Over the years, he expanded his exploration of iconic fashion, with innovative hybrids such as a version of his grandfather’s peach jacket that incorporated Diors New Look proportions. These style mash-ups have continued to inform his work, as well as his meticulous workmanship and attention to detail. His clients include Michelle Obama and Angela Bassett, and he has partnered with Mattel for Barbie collections that authentically represent the style of African American women. He recently co-founded the neo-luxury womenswear brand IN EARNEST with his business partner and longtime collaborator, Sheila Gray.

