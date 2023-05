Post-Met Gala, designer draws attention to her 2022 beaded dress – WWD

DESIGN INSPIRATION: Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee posted an Instagram photo of former reality TV personality Laura Govan wearing a bead-studded dress he designed, which some considered reminiscent of the Schiaparelli dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala of last week. Coetzee has no plans to sue and said he posted the image to draw attention to his existing design. The South African designer said: “Although there may be similarities between the designs, I think fashion is an ever-changing industry, where inspiration can be drawn from a variety of sources. It is not rare for designers to be influenced by the work of others, I prefer to focus on my own creative process and growing my brand. A representative for the French designer house and its creative chief Daniel Roseberry did not acknowledge requests for comment on Tuesday. Kardashian’s design took a lot of work, to say the least. Schiaparrelli pointed out in his nightly publicity blitz that the draped skirt and top of the garment were made with more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and more than 16,000 crystals. It also featured a blush-colored satin molded corset, with a whitewashed bone-faille stole. The Skims founder’s choker, pearl drop earrings and ring were made with unique crystals and baroque pearls. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian’ star’s dress took more than 1,000 hours of work from 12 artisans to create. Each strand of pearls had to be threaded and draped over her body. Admirers of Coetzee’s pearl creation can find her brand’s signature piece upon request. The stripped design will cost them $5,000. Each dress is “meticulously crafted to the client’s preferences – custom color combinations, textures and embellishments like beads, crystals and pearls,” Coetzee said, citing the example of how the award-winning artist Cardi B once requested a chocolate brown version to match a Lamborghini she gave husband Offset for his 29th birthday in 2020. Coetzee said that by sharing the looks on her Instagram page, her intention was to emphasize that “this design has been in my repertoire for some time.” The designer said he’s received “many messages” from fans inquiring about the situation, “and it’s encouraging to see their dedication. I haven’t specifically mentioned any names or events, but our loyal supporters have themselves recognized the similarity. I appreciate their support and enthusiasm for the brand,” Coetzee said. “Going forward, I will continue to create unique and captivating designs for our dedicated subscribers and customers.” The designer is onto other things, having recently adapted another celebrity – Chloe Bailey – for the red carpet at the world premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

