Here’s how many suits you should own if you have to wear one every day

Every man needs a handful of suits in his life. However, some of us need a wardrobe of men’s suits because we have to wear them daily. Whether you’re in finance, sales, law, or other professional fields, suits are your best way to make the best first impression possible. If you have to wear a suit every day, how many suits do you need to keep them looking fresh, neat and in good condition?

This answer to this question can vary depending on many factors. First, if you are outdoors often and exposed to the elements, you may need more wetsuits as they will sweat, get wet, or pick up much more dirt and grime than normal and require cleaning. more frequent. Second, if you’re someone who sits in a desk all day, you might be able to get by with fewer suits. Of course, there are a few tricks you can try along the way, and we’ll let you in on some of the best in the business.

Here’s how many costumes you need for everyday use and how to build your wardrobe.

If you’re just starting out, there’s one big rule to follow when you start building a costume wardrobe. Check out this article on four-legged stool for a more in-depth look at what you need to get started. For a quick and dirty version, here are the four things to grab:

Charcoal Suit: A versatile suit that can be worn as an office suit when professionally dressed or as a replacement for a black suit when worn with black leathers.

Blue Suit: The business suit, combined with browns, will be the most classic look for the everyday office.

Light gray suit: A blank slate to wear with virtually any shirt and tie combination and almost any leather.

Navy jacket: Perfect for less professional and casual environments.

Before we take the next step of building a suit wardrobe, we should mention that to wear these suits properly, you need the right collection of shirts, ties, and shoe/belt combinations. Initially, the basic dress shirt colors are white (you’ll need at least three, but you can never have too many), light blue (sometimes called a robin’s egg; you’ll need at least two) and ecru (an off-white or cream color; you’ll need one or two). Once you have them, you can start branching out. A word of advice: whenever you shop for more shirts, if there’s a buy or sell sale, or if you’re buying more than one, it’s not a bad idea to get some. buy another white one. Again, you can never have too many.

As for ties, reds, blues and yellows are all perfect for the office. Here’s a guide to what ties you should get depending on the message you want to send.

Suits all year round

OK, now that we’ve sorted that out, it’s time to really take a look at your suit wardrobe and see how we can expand it into something that will last you for years, even if you wear a suit every day. Ideally, you want these next costume picks to be costumes you can wear year-round. No summer weights, no winter weights – all should be wool and medium weight.

Start with the happy medium. You already have charcoal and light gray. Now start filling in with medium grays. The gray section should look like a gradient, like an artist shading a shadow on a charcoal drawing. Follow the same with the blues, from a bright navy blue to a dark navy blue, and create a gradient there as well. If you’re feeling creative, mix in double-breasted suits to give yourself some depth.

Of course, you don’t want to look like a robot, so expand on patterns and textures a bit. You can grab Thin Scratch, Glass, Micro Check, Glenn Check, and Bird’s Eye. If you want the best costume wardrobe variety, grab one of each for each color. That gives you 15 costumes, enough to wear for three weeks of work without rehearsal. It’s a good start, but we’re not finished.

Seasonal additions

Now you have a base: 15 great suits that make you look polished and well put together no matter what your work day throws at you. But you’re not quite done yet. Now we need to dive into the seasonal weights you need to survive the weather and the fashion police.

The best way to break them is the hottest months of spring and summer, which is March through August for most of the country. That means five summer weights, preferably two cotton suits, two linen suits and a seersucker if you feel confident. The colder fall and winter months (September through February, generally) are best served with heavier weights like cashmere, tweed, herringbone and flannel.

You will need five costumes for each season to complete your 20 days of costume wear. You have a suit for each day of the month at the office. Another shopping tip: when shopping for a suit, you should get a matching shirt and tie, preferably two of each. So when you have all 25 suits, you should have picked up around 50 shirts and 50 ties. If that sounds like a lot, you’ll be glad you did at the end of the month. Trust us.

But why so much? Isn’t the four-legged stool meant to be versatile?

Cleaning and maintenance

The simple answer is that you need to be able to wear a costume often enough to use it, but not so often that you have to clean it too often. Ideally, you only want to clean a suit at a dry cleaner once every four garments or so. If you wear each costume once a month, that means you wear it three times a year for year-round costumes and only once or twice for seasonal costumes.

Twenty-five suits is a lot for anyone to take on, and we’re not suggesting running around and buying 25 suits today unless you’re willing to try on (and pay for) 25 pants. And jackets for a tailor. It looks like a long day, though. You should invest in costumes over time, getting closer to that final figure. Remember that the longer you take to build this wardrobe, the faster the costumes in the wardrobe wear out.

Consider that if you only have five suits, you’ll wear them once a week, which will skyrocket that number of cleanings to 12 a year. Since dry cleaning can break down fibers when overdone, your suits will last much less. When buying your first suits, consider buying extra pants for your suit; you’ll probably have to order them unless you’re doing custom or costume partings. An extra pair will go a long way in extending the life of the costumes while saving for your ultimate costume wardrobe.

In short, how many suits should a man own? Ideally, 25 costumes of different colors, fabrics and patterns.

