Every day we make conscious decisions about what to wear. There’s this pretty bright green dress I got from Shein, the fast fashion retailer, that I love to wear to work. Without much hesitation or thought, I put the dress on and get ready for the next thing on my to-do list.

The Dilemmas of LA Garment Workers

As I prepare to leave for the office, there are other Angelenos within a few miles of me cutting fabric and sewing intricate threads to make the clothes many of us wear. Most are paid very little for this, too often only per piece, no matter how long it takes them.

There are approximately 40,000 garment workers living and working in Los Angeles. The downtown Fashion District is a major retail manufacturing hub, helping to make Southern California’s fashion and textile industry the the biggest in the United States In fact, it is estimated 83% of all domestic cut-and-sew manufacturing is happening in Los Angeles The rise of companies like Shein, which has been defined as super fast mode only adds more pressure on the people who make our clothes.

In the last How the podcast episode host Brian De Los Santos joined producer Meg Botel and LAists Josie Huang to break the relationship between fast fashion and LA, and the role companies like Shein play in strengthening the industry’s grip on our region, in particular the creation of Youtube. reality show and in partnership with the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising , or FIDM, as part of a scholarship program. The episode explores the impact of fast fashion on the environment and the workforce. Listen here.

But fast fashion and low wages aren’t the only challenges facing the Los Angeles apparel industry. My colleague David Wagner recently wrote about the city’s aggressive new plan to add thousands more homes downtown and how that threatens to push businesses and workers. There are proposals on how to avoid this, but with their low wages, many garment workers fear they will not be able to live in the new housing the city plans to develop where they work.

A teenager died in a Los Angeles County juvenile hall after a apparent drug overdose on Tuesday morning. My colleague Frank Stolze has more information on what happened and what is being done to fix the illegal and unsafe conditions inside these spaces.

Landlords at Barrington Plaza, a high-rise apartment in West LA, are evicting hundreds of tenants more than three years after a fire destroyed part of the property. My colleague David Wagner has more information on landlords' plans and what will happen to tenants when they install fire sprinklers and other safety measures.

Two months before the murder of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis, Edward Bronstein died in California Highway Patrol custody in Altadena, screaming I can't breathe. Now the state of California is paying his family $24 million, one of the largest colonies of its nature in the United States

Who in the world could be optimistic about climate change? Nurseryman Gary Gragg is. He is taking advantage of global warming to be able to grow mango trees in northern California.

Like legalization did marijuana more widely available, the herb has also become more potent, which has been linked to psychological disorders. Regulators are unable to keep up.

more widely available, the herb has also become more potent, which has been linked to psychological disorders. Regulators are unable to keep up. ICYMI: For all my 40 year old women, it’s time to get mammograms. The US Task Force on Preventive Services now recommends women get tested every two years starting at age 40.

Revisiting the Hollywood Strike of 1945

October 9, 1945: A man, cornered by his opponents, raises his arms for protection during one of many battles during protests outside Warner Bros. (Herald Examiner Collection/Los Angeles Public Library Collection)

Today is Day 9 of the Writers Guild of America’s first strike in 15 years. Yesterday we learned from my colleague John Horn that several big names like President Joe Biden, actor Tom Hanks and Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin spoke out in support of the writers. This is after learning that several shows have halted production.

Last week, we took a little trip with John through the changes in technology and platform shifts over the past six decades, which has led to writers going on strike six times in 60 years. Now let’s go back to the DeLorean for the second time and go back even further to the strike of 1945. This strike was the most significant that caused a huge change in Hollywood.

But it was not a writers’ strike. In 1945, it was shop painters, carpenters and other crew members who were part of the Conference of Shop Unions (CSU) who organized the strike.

It quickly got ugly. Soon after, the teams reunited at Warner Bros. in Burbank, where the writers are now to walk with picket signs expressing their demands, police and scabs violently beat striking workers.

Here’s an excerpt from that bloody moment in history from Hadley Meares’ article:

This morning at Warner Bros. was the most brutal conflict between billion-dollar studios and the people who run them, but it wasn’t the last. The struggle between Hollywood’s dominant business interests and day laborers continues, most recently with the IATSE strike narrowly avoided in 2021which would have crippled the film and television industry.

Read more about this story here.