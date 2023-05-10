Kushal Shah | Founder | FDS by Kushal Shah

SDS delivers an experience that connects the brand to a customer’s story



SDS By Kushal Shah is a luxury men’s brand specializing in ready-to-wear, couture and bespoke. The fashion house emphasizes design aesthetics, craftsmanship and service. As a one-stop shop for men, the brand is focused on maintaining an edgy blend of luxury and style. In a conversation with Fibre2FashionFounder Kushal Shah discusses menswear design inspiration, brand aesthetics, traditional craftsmanship, production processes and future growth strategies.

What factors have contributed to the growing interest in menswear, and how has this shift impacted the way men approach personal style and grooming?



Historically, it was more common for women to shop and dress for men. However, in recent times there has been a change in attitude towards men’s fashion and grooming, with many men now taking an active interest in their appearance. This shift can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the rise of menswear blogs and social media influencers, as well as a greater emphasis on personal grooming and self-care in popular cultures. Additionally, many men have come to recognize the importance of looking good in their personal and professional lives. This includes paying attention to details such as fit, color coordination, and overall style, which can have a significant impact on their confidence and success. Overall, while it may have been less common for men to shop and dress themselves in the past, the trend towards greater self-awareness and personal style continues to grow and grow. to evolve nowadays.

Tell us about your design aesthetic and style DNA, and how that sets your brand apart from other luxury menswear brands?



Traveling the world and seeing women have different options for shopping has always been admirable. However, men have always struggled to find a variety of collections of different types of silhouettes for themselves. With my personal experience, whenever I have shopped in India, I have never come across a variety of men’s clothing collections; therefore, I needed to make changes to the ever-changing industry. Continuing the legacy and bringing SDS back into a new direction has been the experience of a lifetime. SDS offers a wide range of styles and options for men, from casual/lounge wear for a night out at the movies, to something so chic you can wear it to a fine dining restaurant or a night out. We also have various collections of Indian clothing (kurtas, achkans, bandis, bandgalas, sherwanis, tuxedos) which can be worn on various occasions by the groom or his family during his wedding, or if attending wedding ceremonies. others. An interesting concept that sets SDS apart is how a customer can be part of the process from start to finish, which includes understanding customers’ fashion/needs/personality/individuality, choosing type of silhouette for the occasion they are looking at, the fabrics/textiles, the type of embroidery, the colors, the outfit, and the involvement of the founder/head creative designer at every stage of the process. SDS aims to specialize in providing not only a service, but also an experience that connects our brand to a customer’s story.

How do you integrate traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary designs, and can you tell more about the materials and techniques used to ensure the high quality of your products?



I am committed to maintaining the quality of our products and services while collaborating with other businesses and creative minds. Our goal at SDS is to seamlessly integrate traditional Indian craftsmanship into our modern silhouettes. We delve into the history and complexity of traditional and non-traditional techniques, and explore how they can be integrated into our daily design process to create unique collections. Our materials come from the best suppliers around the world. We believe in supporting international businesses while bringing the best and the best materials to our customers. To ensure the quality of our garments, we follow a routine of constant quality checks and carefully monitor the techniques used in the creation of each piece. This attention to detail allows us to offer a truly exceptional product to our customers.

How do you prioritize quality and collaboration in your fashion brand, and what role do these factors play in building trust with your customers?



Quality is an important factor in building a successful fashion brand, as customers are increasingly looking for high quality, durable products that will last. By prioritizing quality and refusing to compromise on the integrity of our products, I create a strong foundation for our brand and build trust with our customers. Collaboration is also an important aspect of building a successful brand, as it allows me to harness new ideas and perspectives and reach a wider audience. By partnering with other businesses and creative minds who share our vision and values, I can create unique and compelling experiences for our customers and foster a sense of community and collaboration within the industry.

Who is your brand’s target audience and ideal customer, and how do you tailor your collections and marketing efforts to attract them?



SDS or Sheetal Design Studio, a household name in the luxury fashion space in India renowned for its prt, couture and bespoke ensembles of the highest quality and craftsmanship, has launched its flagship store SDS by Kushal Shah, in the heart of South Mumbai, Kala Ghoda. Since we are a one stop shop for all men, our target audience and market are men. We hope to grow in the industry by understanding what men want at all stages of their lives for the various occasions they participate in.

What are your plans to expand the reach and visibility of SDS by Kushal Shah in domestic and international markets?



I plan to introduce new developments, such as collaborations with emerging designers, expanding our online presence, and incorporating more sustainable materials and practices into our clothing lines. We hope to grow in all aspects and be able to provide the best service to our clientele whether domestically or internationally.

How do you address sustainability and ethical practices in your brands’ production and supply chain, and what steps do you take to minimize your environmental impact?



Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration in the fashion industry as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion and seek brands that prioritize ethical and sustainable practices. By educating my clientele about sustainable fashion and providing eco-friendly options, we not only contribute to a more sustainable future, but we also help raise awareness and promote responsible consumer behavior. Additionally, empowering our customers to express their individuality and feel confident in their fashion choices is an important aspect of creating a positive and fulfilling brand experience. By offering personalized styling advice and creating a welcoming and supportive environment in my store, I help my customers feel comfortable and confident in their skin. This can lead to higher self-esteem and a greater sense of self-expression, which can have a positive impact on their overall well-being. Overall, by prioritizing sustainability and individuality in my brand experience, I contribute to a more ethical and fulfilling fashion industry.

What advice would you give to budding designers or entrepreneurs looking to get into the luxury menswear industry?

