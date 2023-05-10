Chanel seduces the stars with a cruise show in Los Angeles





ANGELS — With stars like Margot Robbie and Lil Nas X sitting in the front row, Virginie Viards’ sportswear designs inspired by Hollywood glam shone just as well at a Chanel show in Los Angeles. The fashion label grabbed the Paramount Picture Studios lot to unveil its latest cruise collection on a chilly Tuesday night. It was such a splashy sight that even Snoop Dogg danced in his comfortable bleacher seat as the models strutted around a black-and-white Chanel basketball court with two large scoreboards. A giant screen as long as the court showed various black and white videos of dancing Chanel models and aerial images of Los Angeles filled with palm trees. The spacious yard allowed models to work in front of a star-studded crowd that included Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, HER, Nile Rodgers, Paris Hilton, Andra Day, Leslie Mann, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, Christina Milian and Lori Harvey. Viard brought his vision of California sports vibes to life with swimsuits, sports bras, sparkly dresses, skirts, blazers and platform shoes with shiny heels, in different shades of pink, lavender and black. The last time Chanel held a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area was in 2007 in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport. Previous cruise shows have taken place in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco. After the nearly 30-minute show ended, Viard bowed and gave a short parade as attendees applauded her efforts. Audience members were entertained before and after the event by roller skaters who slipped through the crowd and sometimes collectively danced together. As a special performer, Snoop Dogg continued to have a great time performing a medley of his hits including Gin and Juice, Nuthin But a ‘G’ Thang, Drop It Like Its Hot and Beautiful. The rapper released Anderson .Paak who performed Smokin Out the Window. Dogg, who also DJed during his set, brought his family and said it was the first time he had attended such an event. I’m going to bring the hoodie to the fashion show, he told the crowd.

