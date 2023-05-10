Heidi Klum sizzles in a cheeky bikini by the pool before making a splash in a sexy see-through dress





Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while showing off her body in a bikini. In a racy video, the former model flaunted her fit physique as she pampered herself and lay back on an outdoor deck chair. After Klum, 49, was spotted doing her hair and makeup with lush palm trees in the background, she danced towards the camera in a skimpy white string bikini with a cherry pattern. The “Americas Got Talent” judge flipped her blonde hair, twirled in the cheeky video and batted her eyelashes at the camera. Klum continued to model her two-piece swimsuit by the pool. HEIDI KLUM SHOWS PEEKABOO STRING BEFORE 50TH BIRTHDAY APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM VIDEO “. . getting ready for the @disneylittlemermaid premiere,” her Instagram caption read. The video flashed Klum in a sheer butterfly dress as she got her hair done ahead of the premiere of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’. The lilac-colored dress was covered in silver sequins and shone with an iridescent sheen. The sheer ensemble featured a flowing train that showed off her legs. She completed her look with clear strappy heels. Klum then shared on his social networks his exit on the blue carpet with the caption “To make a sensation.” The sexy mundane pics come after she left little to the imagination in a brown thong. Earlier this week, the former Victorias Secret model shared a selfie of herself sizzling on a beach towel. Klum appeared topless while wearing gold jewelry and a pair of dark sunglasses. HEIDI KLUM TAKES THE SUN IN A YELLOW BIKINI ON INSTAGRAM: SUN AT LAST As Klum prepares for her 50th birthday, she recently took to Instagram to announce her new lingerie campaign with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni. APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO The mother-daughter duo team up again in an advertising campaign for lingerie brand Intimissimi. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The pair shared photos while announcing the campaign on their Instagram pages, with Klum wearing a lavender bra and panties with white lace, and Leni in a white ensemble with a cream pajama top over it. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The campaign comes months after she first posed for an Intimissimi campaign last fall, which sparked backlash over whether it was appropriate for a mother and daughter to pose together in their underwear.

