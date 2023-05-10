



From Classes to Concerts: College Wardrobe Must-Haves for Men This Summer Looking for wardrobe basics that can be dressed up or down depending on the event? Here is a list of some must-haves for Are you looking for fashionable yet comfortable summer college outfits? Starting college is an exciting and nerve-wracking experience, and having the right clothes can make all the difference. When you’re attending classes, concerts, or just hanging out with your friends as a student, you want to look your best and feel comfortable in what you’re wearing. SurabhiBatra, Commercial VP, Snapdealsuggests a few essentials that can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Printed short sleeve shirts: Printed designs are a great way to add quirky character to your summer outfit. They are comfortable, versatile and give your ensemble a touch of fun and individuality. They can be dressed up with chinos or slacks for a more formal look or with basic shorts or jeans for an effortless casual look. Jeans: Every guy should have a pair of denim jeans in his closet. When it comes to jeans, there are a number of options to choose from, including ripped and frayed denim as well as clean, tailored styles. They are ideal for a range of events, from a casual day at college to a night out with friends. The jeans are also available in different colors and washes. Get yourself a great pair of UrbanMarkjeans as they will see the most wear in your wardrobe and withstand the rigors of daily function. Lightweight chinos: Chinos are a comfortable summer option that offer a more sophisticated appearance than shorts. Also, to stay cool on even the hottest days this summer, look for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen that allow air circulation and help regulate body temperature. For a more formal occasion, wear them with a crisp button-down shirt and dress shoes, or go more casual with a tee and trainers. White sneakers: Every guy’s closet should include a pair of white sneakers because they are an absolute classic. They are a versatile option that complements a wide range of garments, from jeans and t-shirts to suits and ties. Plus, they can be worn in a range of social settings, from a casual weekend outing to a more formal occasion. White sneakers can make an outfit look neater and neater, in addition to offering countless style alternatives. They add a touch of sophistication to any look. Graphic Tees: Graphic tees are a fun way to dress up for college. There are graphic t-shirts available that can display your favorite fandom, so it’s simple to pick one that matches your personality and particular interests, whether you’re a fan of a certain band, TV show, or movie. Plus, Urban Mark graphic shirts are a fun and affordable way to express yourself or just add visual interest to your everyday ensembles. You’ll be ready to handle any event with these basics, from classes to parties to internships. Finally, remember that dressing in style doesn’t have to be expensive. You can build a wardrobe that’s both affordable and stylish by investing in a few key pieces and learning to mix and match. Finding a look that matches your personality and makes you feel comfortable is the secret to dressing well. So don’t be afraid to try new things, have fun and enjoy this exciting new phase of your life! Good luck!











