Nicki Minaj reminds her fans that she’s been a fashion icon since day one





Nicki Minaj reminded fans that she was trending before releasing her debut album and will continue with her upcoming fifth. Speaking to her Barbz during a Twitter chat on Sunday May 7, the Queens native retweeted a fan who shared footage taken promoting her 2010 debut pink friday and reflected on the era while looking towards his last. Imagine being a fashion icon for your debut album, Minaj wrote. Imagine playing w|Ye & Jay at Yankee Stadium, without an album, imagine Drake, Eminem, Rihanna, Ye, WillIAm and Natasha Bedingfield on your FIRST ALBUM. bwahahaha I want to laugh. Blessings and gratitude to my supporters. NM5 East [chefs kiss emoji] She then retweeted a fan who shared some of her 2020 looks and added, Setting the big trends. When another fan noted that Nicki Minaj had become the #2 trending topic in the United States with nearly 100,000 tweets, she ended her reflection with a reminder about her legacy. My legacy can never be undone. On mood boards for 14 years. But anyway, guys, back to the stats and pictures from the show. We are almost there. Imagine being a fashion icon for your first album. Imagine playing w|Ye & Jay at Yankee Stadium, without an album, imagine Drake, Eminem, Rihanna, Ye, WillIAm and Natasha Bedingfield on your FIRST ALBUM. bwahahaha I want to laugh. Blessings and gratitude to my supporters. NM5 is https://t.co/dyfSztl59o Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2023 Defining major trends https://t.co/ruOdwQN4NN Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2023 My legacy can never be undone. On mood boards for 14 years. But anyway, guys, back to the stats and pictures from the show. We are almost there https://t.co/C03RsawXuy Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2023 Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her as-yet-unnamed fifth studio album, which will follow 2018’s Queen. Although she released her track Red Ruby (Da Sleeze) sampled by Lumidee in February, she confirmed on a recent episode of Queen Radio that it not serve as the lead single from the upcoming NM5. Ruby Red [Da Sleeze], I dropped it like a little something, she said. Because I know it’s going to go on tour, it’s going to go all the time. It’s just rap. But the album, obviously, I have to drop my official single for the album. Red Ruby is not the official single from the album. related news Nicki Minaj’s Text Makes Kai Cenat Lose His Mind During Twitch Stream May 8, 2023 In the meantime, Minaj is tearing up the charts with fellow New Yorker Ice Spice, as Princess Diana (Remix) pairs recently topped overall Top 25 sales on the Billboards Hot 100 chart. According Billboardsince Princess Diana’s release on April 14, it has been downloaded 77,000 times, which is the best sales week for any rap track since Minaj released Super Freaky Girl in 2022. The single also helped to Ice Spice to land its first No. 1. Hot Rap Song after charting four times. Additionally, Princess Diana ranks eighth in chart history with at least two solo women, which dates back to 1989 (including rappers and singers). Nicki Minaj also became the No. 1 most successful rapper on the Digital Song Sales chart thanks to the collaboration, surpassing Drakes 13 No. 1 as she landed her 14th. As a result, Nicki extends her record as the most successful rapper in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/nicki-minaj-fashion-icon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos