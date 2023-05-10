Holly Willoughby looks stunning in the Ghost Midi Dress





Holly Willoughby looked amazing in a floral Ghost dress on Wednesday, May 10, as she presented a midweek episode of This morning. The presenter posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram wearing the dress with her hashtag #hwstyle, as she frequently does with her This morning looks. Captioning her post, Holly wrote “Wednesday morning joining us on the couch @thismorning today is the glorious @stephenmulhern and @samhairwolfryder see you at 10am #hwstyle dress by @ghostfashion” Holly teamed the blue floral dress with a pink lip, her classic subtle wave and nude heels. Here, Holly wears the Luella Jade Shadow Daisy Crepe Midi Dress from Ghost. The label’s best-selling Luella dress has a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a seam-detailed bodice for a chic and universally flattering silhouette. Crafted from soft crepe, it moves beautifully and nicely blends that desirable line between effortlessly dressy and casual. The Luella Jade Shadow Daisy Crepe Midi Dress is priced at $129 and is available in sizes 8-16. Ghost Luella Jade Shadow Daisy crepe midi dress Ghost Luella Jade Shadow Daisy crepe midi dress Credit: Ghost Previously, Holly wore another beautiful outfit that is a total contrast to today’s little tea dress. Pair a simple white shirt with Pure Collection with nude pumps, Holly wore a neon green and beige plaid skirt from The must-sees of Antwerp. When paired, the outfit looked smart and versatile for a host of spring occasions. It can easily be worn to the office or for a night out, making it a look you can wear again. We can’t wait to see what Holly wears next!

