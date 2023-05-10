Connect with us

20 Best Memorial Day Clothing Sellers for Men to Buy in 2023

In case you missed it, it’s May already. If that makes you spiral a bit. The year is almost over, after all. But the month of May also brings good news. For one thing, warmer weather is finally setting in. On the other hand, Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer, which lands on May 29 of this year, is only a few weeks away.

While the holidays usher in warm weather activities like traveling and spending more time outdoors, they also bring a long weekend (for the most part) and some can’t-miss Memorial Day sales. Fashion brands tend to offer some of the biggest discounts you’ll see all year during the three-day savings, but if you’re too busy sipping cocktails by the pool to whip out your laptop, it’s there is absolutely no reason to wait. Shopping. Some of our favorite brands started sales earlier this year and are already offering discounts of up to 50%. That includes vacation-ready styles from Madewell and J.Crew, outdoor gear from Patagonia and Huckberry, and even designer off-the-shelf items at Saks Fifth Avenue.

So whether you’re jumping into the wake of spring and summer or looking to get a head start in your fall and winter wardrobe, look no further. We’re bringing you the best Memorial Day men’s fashion sales to buy online right now.

Right now, it’s no mystery that Amazon Fashion has a huge range of products, including a permanent sale section with rotating stock. Currently, it includes savings on brands like Lacoste and Adidas, plus a great selection of denim on sale.

Men's short sleeve pima crew neck t-shirt

Lacoste Mens Pima Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Now 40% off

Credit: Amazon

Athletic fit 410 jeans

Lucky Brand 410 Athletic Fit Jeans

Now 58% off

Credit: Amazon

Adicolor Superstar Track Pants

adidas Originals Adicolor Superstar Track Pants

Now 26% off

Credit: Amazon

Men's 1460 Pascal 8-Eye Boot

Dr. Martens Men’s 1460 Pascal 8 Eyelet

Now 37% off

Credit: Amazon

Take up to 50% off Wellen, Proof and Stetson, all featured in Huckberry’s sale section.

Mesa Trail Trainers

Lems Mesa Trail Sneaker Shoes

Now 20% off

1 credit

The Makers Stretch Chore Jacket

Wellen The Makers Stretch Chore Jacket

Now 40% off

1 credit

Garment Dyed Easy Pants

Wills Garment Dyed Easy Pant

Now 55% off

1 credit

Jackson flannel shirt

Flint and Tinder Jackson Flannel Shirt

Now 60% off

1 credit

Nordstrom’s sale section offers discounts of up to 60% on brands such as Masion Margiela, Converse and Nike.

Retro GTS sneakers

Nike Retro GTS sneakers

Now 20% off

1 credit

Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance
1 credit

Men's 8 Inch Flat Front Resort Shorts

Rhone Men’s 8 Inch Flat Front Resort Shorts

Now 40% off

1 credit

Georgia Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Robert Barakett Georgia Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Now 45% off

1 credit

Madewell’s sale section is currently filled with spring and summer staples. Plus, get an extra 20% off t-shirts with code REFRESH.

Allday Garment Dyed Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt

Allday Garment Dyed Madewell Crew Neck Pocket Tee

Now 16% off

1 credit

Cotton Everyday Shorts

Madewell Cotton Everyday Shorts

Now 23% off

1 credit

Selvedge Relaxed Tapered Jeans

Madewell Relaxed Selvedge Tapered Jean

Now 59% off

1 credit

Short-sleeved rugby polo shirt

Madewell Rugby Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Now 12% off

1 credit

Take up to 60% off a host of classics including sweaters, chinos and rugby shirts.

484 Slim Fit Stretch Chinos

J.Crew 484 Slim Fit Stretch Chinos

Now 20% off

1 credit

Premium quality cotton pocketless casual t-shirt

J.Crew Premium Cotton Pocketless Casual T-Shirt

Now 29% off

1 credit

Plain rugby jersey

Plain J.Crew Rugby Jersey

Now 23% off

1 credit

6

J.Crew 6″ swimsuit in gingham seersucker

Now 55% off

1 credit

Knitwear is a huge trend for summer 2023, and Percival makes some of the best knit button-ups and polo shirts (take it from Chris Evans, Kit Harington and The Rock). A few just landed in the brand’s sale section, grab one before they’re gone.

Pablo Cuban Shirt

Percival Pablo Cuban Shirt

Now 31% off

1 credit

Nawa pinstripe shirt

Percival Nawa Pinstripe Shirt

Now 41% off

1 credit

Denton Pleated Jacket

Percival Pleated Denton Jacket

Now 42% off

1 credit

5-pocket twill trousers

Percival 5-pocket twill trousers

Now 30% off

1 credit

Saks’ sale section is a fantastic resource for shopping designer brands at discounted prices, and stock changes regularly. Right now, there’s a good mix of fall/winter and spring styles to choose from.

Mathieu striped cotton-twill shirt

APC Mathieu striped cotton-twill shirt

Now 40% off

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Colin knit polo shirt

Helmut Lang Colin knit polo shirt

Now 25% off

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Leather bomber jacket

Theory Leather Bomber Jacket

Now 40% off

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Gradient Knit Crewneck Sweater

ERL Gradient Knit Crewneck Sweater

Now 40% off

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

Popular athleisure brand Vuori is offering up to 40% off. The sale includes summer staples like shorts and t-shirts.

Patagonia’s Memorial Day sale includes brand staples like fleece vests and hiking gear at rare prices.

Everlane’s sale section is up to 70% off right now, including discounts on shirts, pants, and more.

Get up to 40% off sale items at Nike. The sale includes popular shoes like the Max Steam And Pegasusas well as sports and leisure wear.

Run to Hoka and get up to 20% off the brand’s popular cushioned running shoes.

Macy’s is offering up to 80% off in its sale section (think Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and Calvin Klein).

Take up to 40% off iconic Adidas shoe styles such as NMD, Stan SmithAnd Forum.

Puma has just added new items to its sale section, with discounts of up to 50%.

The Under Armor online outlet is offering up to an additional 50% off their selections (no promo code needed!).

Online luxury fashion marketplace Farfetch stocks the latest collections from top designers. Right now, you’ll find pieces by JW Anderson, Wales Bonner and Thom Browne in the sale section.

Take up to 60% off Shopbop’s sale section. The sales include deals on sneakers, jackets and t-shirts from brands including Vans, Faherty and Rag & Bone.

Denim is always in season. Stock up for less with Levi’s sale section, with savings of up to 30%.

Coach is offering 25% off select full-price styles through May 14 with promo code MY25. For even greater savings, discover its range of bags on sale.

