Harlems Fashion Row and Kate Spade New York celebrate the closing of the 2022 HBCU Fashion Summit with the next generation of fashion talent from Bowie State University





Posted 2 hours ago Proposed by Tapestry, Inc. Liz Fraser, Brandice Daniel and Bowie State students at the Kate Spade New York x HFR Dinner; Photo credit: BFA/Sansho Scott Harlems Fashion Row (HFR) and Kate Spade New York hosted an intimate dinner at Renaissance Harlem in New York to celebrate the Harlems Fashion Row 2022/2023 HBCU Fashion Summit with Bowie State University. The HBCU Fashion Summit is a program first launched by Harlems Fashion Row in 2020 and aims to transform HBCUs’ art and fashion programs across America by providing students with first-hand design expertise from experts in industry. As part of Kate Spade New York and Tapestrys’ ongoing commitment to supporting and nurturing the next generation of diverse fashion talent, the first year of a 3-year partnership offered students at Bowie State University – the oldest historically black university in Maryland – unique access to engage with kate spade new yorks team of leaders and designers. Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of HFR, opens the kate spade new york x HFR dinner The evening featured the fashion designs of four of the Bowie State University students, which were on display for guests. With May be Mental Health Awareness Monthemotional intelligence practitioner Tieko Nejon Wilson hosted an interactive fireside chat with HFRs Brandice Daniel, Bowie State University Professor Danielle Brown, and Kate Spades Jennifer Lyu, focusing on the role that identity and emotions play in mental well-being. Kate Spade New York has been an advocate for women’s empowerment and mental health for over a decade. The brand is committed to using its platforms and channels to de-stigmatize mental health and provide women and girls with access to culturally appropriate mental health resources and support. Harlems Fashion Row (HFR) and Kate Spade’s New York dinner Photo credit: BFA/Sansho Scott Tapestry, Inc. Tapestry, Inc. Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our company and our brands are founded on a creative and consumer-driven vision of luxury, synonymous with inclusiveness and accessibility. Each of our brands is unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visitwww.tapestry.com. The company’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR. More than Tapestry, Inc.

