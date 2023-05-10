Fashion
Best men’s fashion trends for spring and summer 2023
Seattle is not known to follow the trends although we are a fashion capital, by Squire, thanks in part to our influence on comfort-focused gorpcore inspired by outdoor gear. This year’s spring and summer fashion trends are true to the spirit of our city: the most important thing is that the way you dress makes you feel good. You’ll just look good, too.
These products have been chosen by our editorial staff among the Shops at Seattle Met
Retro Rules
Don’t you love how tried and true retro fashions seem to come back every 20 years or so? We do. Revisit old favorites and find new ones in this collection of graphic tops.
Imagine a world where Seattle had an NHL team in the 80s and 90s. It would look a lot like that.
Tap into your unique rhythm with this classic, relaxed t-shirt featuring crackle ink screen-printed artwork on the chest and back. The rib-knit crew neck, sleeves and hem combine with an enzyme wash for optimal comfort and a vintage look and feel.
Proud to lean a little to the left? Represent the PNW (and the only beer, sir!) in this graphic tee. The wear-everywhere black in soft, breathable cotton and the subtle tie-dye make a statement and garner compliments from fellow Washingtonians wherever you go.
Go Dawgs! Show off your favorite alma mater or team in a comfy charcoal gray sweatshirt. This fierce-faced retro Husky won’t bow to any rival. Neither should you.
Yin and yang represent dualism, in which seemingly contradictory forces are actually complementary in nature. Complement your nature and balance your wardrobe with this lightweight printed tee.
Vintage-inspired looks are cool, but there’s something special about the real thing. Embrace ’90s Seattle with this relaxed button-down shirt.
fashion boot camp
Casual camo cargos, fitted military jackets, short-sleeved tees, this year’s styles are bringing military-inspired style back to center stage.
Step out on the boardwalk, the beach or the backyard BBQ in these cool camo shorts. Standard details like oversized cargo pockets combine with an updated slim fit for a style worthy of acclaim.
Find yourself at the forefront of fashion with this versatile military jacket. Crafted from a sturdy military green cotton canvas with contrasting caramel colored faux sheepskin lining and trim, this coat has you covered on cold spring nights.
Sometimes you just want to look like Tom Cruise in Superior gun.
Olive is anything but dull in Proto101’s best-selling Slim Fit Tank Top, an eminently layerable summer staple made from a blend of cotton, tencel and a bit of stretchy spandex.
Make it work clothes
It wasn’t about three-piece suits: rugged workwear takes center stage this spring, while relaxed silhouettes and convenient pockets become everyday favourites.
Embrace classic workwear no matter what your nine-to-five job entails with the soft, subtly detailed Rhythms Layering Jacket.
Tanner Goods embraces the classic principles of durability and practicality in a pocket wallet that feels like both a heirloom and an everyday favourite.
Throw this vintage 1960s heavy-pocketed hunting vest over a casual or button-up t-shirt for an instant dose of rugged fashion.
The Studio Pant is Freeman’s answer to any occasion. Durable fabric in a classic straight fit nods to rugged work pants but feels more put together than jeans. Slip them on for evening dinners, drinks with friends or weekend errands.
We wouldn’t want to smear these super high-quality leather boots, but their rubber sole and teak brown color offer a dressier (but not too dressy) take on the elements you might find on a job site.
|
