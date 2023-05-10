Summer fashion has you covered

Connect with us

Finding the right blanket is imperative for a fashionable summer spent in the South. In June, not a weekend will pass without a family outing to the beach or an invitation to swim with friends. So it’s wise to give yourself plenty of options, depending on what’s planned. Beach vacation? Pool party? Boat ride? No problem. There are dozens of both trendy and time-tested covers available for the right occasion. Don’t forget to mix and have fun! It’s summer after all. Here are some choices by category.

Dresses:

Knit/crochet dress:

This style is most popular with young people, but actually provides great coverage and is chic for all ages. Perfect for a tropical vacation.

Knit dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Covering dress, Lucia Rose

halter dress, summer salt

Shirt dress:

Ideal as a blanket and dress.

Cheetah Dress, Angelic

Garden shirt dress, Anthropology

shirt dress, Anthropology

Fluid dress:

Romantic and lazy afternoons should be spent in these flowing dresses. Most can be worn from the beach to lunch on the town.

Boyfriend beach dress, Basics

Dress tied at the shoulders, Anthropology

Racer back wrap dress, Sue Sartor

Midi Caftan, Lekha

linen dress, Elysian

Covering dress, Net to wear

Kimono cover dress, Brother Genie

Skirts & Shorts:

Sarong:

Pareo skirts are perfect because they can work as a dress or a skirt. Plus, if it’s super hot, the skirt style will leave your upper body breathing a sigh of relief.

Pink sarong skirt, Saks Fifth Avenue

Sarong, Feb

swim skirt, summer salt

printed sarong, She

Pants and Shorts:

Sometimes you just want to mix it all up and ditch the skirt. These spikes are all breathable and easy to use for running around the pool.

Covering shorts, Net to wear

terry romper, Bora Bora

Up and down set, Hem

cover pants, Saks Fifth Avenue

Covering shorts, Net to wear

