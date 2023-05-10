Alix Earle stuns in cutout red dress for F1 After Party





Alix Earle, can we raid your closet? We’re obsessed with literally every look this it-girl is seen in. From her cool and relaxed street cuts to her gorgeous and glamorous party looks, we love it all. Last weekend, Alix stopped by the private Haas F1 team after the party hosted by Palm Angels. She looked breathtaking in photos of the event wearing a bright red geometric cut out dress paired with black stiletto sandals and a . Her makeup was done by the legend , which gave it a glowing, blushing beat. Her blonde hair fell in waves down her back. His look at the F1 Grand Prix was equally breathtaking, although much more laid back. She donned a cream colored corset and loose white pants, which she dressed down with a pair of white heeled sandals. She accessorized the look with a red and yellow Ferrari baseball cap, a black shoulder bag and chunky silver rings and earrings. She posted the look on her Insta, captioning the post, “Me when I’m late (see slide 3)”, with slide three being a video of race cars passing by on the circuit. “,” commented the famous stylist Mimi Cutrelwho created this look. “Welcome to the side of Ferrari,” wrote another influencer Magdalene Whitewho also attended the event. The F1 festivities didn’t stop there. This weekend, as a celebration before the grand prix, Alix went to an exclusive Carbone dinner on the beach, and she wore a matching gray skirt with cutouts on the top and waist. “Carbone is one of my favorite restaurants. It’s so fancy and exclusive, so I’ve only been there a few times, but it’s like, when you’re invited to go, you go. They have this spicy rigatoni pasta it’s like the best thing you’ll ever have in your life,” she said as she prepared herself in a TikTok Video. She looked stunning in her Insta photos, which she captioned “you got me at the spicy rig #carbonebeach.” Once again, Alix Earle has us running frantically to the online store and finding dupes so we can look this good. Next time you have an event to dress up for, maybe a little red dress like Alix is ​​the way to go. Check out our favorite red cocktail dress finds to add to cart. Shop Red Hot Cocktail Dresses Lulus Catching Looks Red Asymmetric Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress Now 58% off ZESICA – One Shoulder Ruched Cutout Bodycon Cocktail Midi Dress Club London Anele Red Lace Corset Midi Dress With Overlay Aurora Dress by Steve Madden Now 44% off Pretty Little Thing Red Multi Cut Out Midi Dress With Bodycon Straps Now 54% off Joyfunear One Shoulder Cut Out Glitter Mesh Bodycon Dress Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

