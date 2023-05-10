Fashion boss Prada saves historic newsstand in Tuscany | Italy

The owner of a historic newsstand in a Tuscan town said he was delighted the business had been saved by one of his former clients Patrizio Bertelli, chairman of Italian fashion house Prada.

Piero Scartoni, 91, who has been up at 5 a.m. to man the newsstand in Piazza San Jacopo in central Arezzo since 1953, can finally retire after his takeover by Bertelli, born in the city and husband from fashion designer Miuccia Prada.

Bertelli was a customer in the 60s and 70s, Scartoni said. He used to buy a bunch of newspapers and magazines. He was a special customer. Then he became one of the richest people in Italy. I’m glad he came to the rescue.

Scartoni is well known in Arezzo for his encyclopedic knowledge of rare newspapers and magazines, while his newsstand, whose other customers over the years have included the late director Pier Paolo Pasolini, has become a hub for discussing topics news of the day.

But, as with other newsstands across Italy, it has struggled to maintain business amid declining newspaper readership.

Nobody reads anymore, he says. I used to sell 200 copies a day of La Nazione [one of the oldest regional newspapers in Italy] and now it’s 65.

Yet despite being eligible for retirement in 1996, Scartoni persevered in the business with the help of his daughter, Cristiana.

I would continue but my family does not want it, he says. They keep saying, Daddy, please step aside. I come to sell some newspapers, but the administration has become too difficult. I’m almost 100 so I really should quit.

Italy loses around 1,000 newsstands across the country every year. Many small towns are now without one.

All the newsstands in Arezzo are for sale but no one wants them, Scartoni said. It’s exhausting work because you have to start at 5am. It’s not worth it anymore because you earn almost nothing.