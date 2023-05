Formal business.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images George Santos was slapped with 13 counts on Tuesday, including wire fraud and money laundering. While the alleged crimes weren’t particularly surprising, federal prosecutors’ allegation that he solicited political contributions in order to pay for personal items, including luxury designer clothes, recalls a recurring theme for the larger congressional liar: her passion for fashion. In 2008, while Santos was living in Brazil, he issued stolen checks to an elderly man to buy $1,300 worth of shoes and clothes from a store in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier this year, Santos hit a deal with Brazilian prosecutors to confess to the crime and pay damages to the victim, a store clerk he defrauded. Voting on Election Day called for a Burberry quilted jacket.

Photo: Chris Ware/Newsday RM via Getty Images/Newsday via Getty Images Years later, while Santos was living in the United States, he allegedly stole clothes from his roommates in Queens. Two former roommates said Patch that Santos took an Armani shirt and a $500 Burberry shirt from them. They too accused him of stealing a Burberry scarf, which they believe he wore under a camel hair overcoat while speaking at a Stop the Steal rally in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, after his failed first run for Congress . Clothing played a key role in the image Santos cultivated for himself as a successful businessman seeking employment. As David Freedlander wrote earlier this year, Santos seemed to be in constant competition with everyone around him, making sure he was known to have the best shoes, clothes, watches and car. A chilly day at the Capitol calls for a quarter-zip sweater.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Even after managing to spruce up parts of his resume late last year, Santos continued to shop. When the new York Job caught him heading to his sisters’ apartment after being exposed, Santos was seen carrying a Herms bag. Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

