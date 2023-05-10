Blue Devils prepare for ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships





DURHAM With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Duke’s track and field program is focused on the playoffs, starting with the 2023 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for May 11-13 at Paul Derr Track & Field. Facility in Raleigh, NC The three-day conference begins at 11 a.m., with the men’s javelin throw, followed by the women’s pole vault, men’s and women’s long jump, and men’s and women’s hammer throw finals. The opening events of the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon are also scheduled for Thursday afternoon from noon. On the track, preliminaries will take place early Thursday evening in three men’s and women’s running events, followed by the women’s 10,000m final at 8:10 p.m. and the men’s 10,000m at 8:50 p.m. An action-packed slate Friday opens with the final events of the men’s decathlon (11 a.m.) while the women’s heptathlon wraps up the rest of their respective multi-event from 12:30 p.m. Field events begin at 11 a.m. , in the men’s javelin while the women’s 100m hurdles (6 p.m.) kicks off the evening on the track. The finals of 20 race events and four field events, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., close the championships on Saturday. HOW TO FOLLOW MEET INFO The ACC Outdoor Championships features four ranked teams competing this weekend, one on the women’s side and three on the men’s side.

No. 7 Clemson leads three ACC men’s teams ranked in the USTFCCCA Top 25 this week, followed by Florida State at No. 11 and Louisville at No. 18.

On the women’s side, 19th NC State represents the ACC in this week’s USTFCCCA women’s rankings.

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be provided live each day via ACC Network Extra from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. championship, around 9 p.m.

Steve Schlanger (pxp) and former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie (analyst) will be on the call, with Hailey Hunter as a supporting reporter. WHAT THERE IS TO KNOW The Blue Devils women’s 4x400m relay was named ACC Female Performer of the Week on May 2 following her historic performance at the Penn Relays.

Duke Freshman Relay Julia Jackson And Laurent Tolbert graduate student madison muller and second Megan McGinnis raised the bar once again, achieving a historic performance.

And graduate student and second raised the bar once again, achieving a historic performance. The Blue Devil quartet shaved 12 seconds off Friday’s preliminary time and put together a stunning ACC and school-record finish of 3:27.14, currently No. 6 nationally with individual splits from 53.07 (Jackson), 52.05 (Tolbert), 51.85 (Mulder) and 50.19 (McGinnis) seconds.

Duke’s time upset the 17-year-old conference record set by Miami (3:27.85) in 2006, while edging the program’s previous fastest time of 3:28.27 recorded at the outdoor championships in the 2021 NCAA.

In the #EventSquad standings, the Blue Devils have six event groups ranked in the top 10 on the women’s side.

The javelin leads the way at No. 4, followed by the 100m hurdles, 400m, hammer throw and high jump, each registering at No. 7. The 400m hurdles completes the group at No. 10 .

Over 10 outdoor meetings, the Blue Devils made some serious revisions to the record books as the team set or reset four school records and 33 top-five finishes in the program.

The Blue Devils will be represented by 56 athletes at the conference meet, including 10 ACC medalists from a year ago at Handsome Allen , Bieber Hall , Emily Cole , Jenna Crean , Nick Dahl , Abby Geiser , Carly King , Megan McGinnis , Chyler Turner And Isabelle Wakefield . Of the 10 medalists, Crean, McGinnis and King won gold medals in the 4x400m relay. 2022 ACC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS REVIEW Duke’s women’s track and field team finished second at the ACC Outdoor Championships with 100.5 team points while the men’s team tallied 59 points to take sixth place and tie their best result in the of the outdoor conference meeting since 2015.

Graduate student Michaela Reinhart Women’s and senior 10,000m silver medal Isabelle Wakefield Bronze in the women’s long jump headlined the first day of conference competition.

Women’s and senior 10,000m silver medal Bronze in the women’s long jump headlined the first day of conference competition. Reinhart posted a career-best outdoor championship finish, clocking 33:22.99 to finish second and earn All-ACC First-Team honors.

In the final field test of the day for Duke, Wakefield finished in third place and earned first-team all-conference status after jumping 20-4.25 feet (6.20 m).

On Friday, graduate students Eric Duffy And Erin Swamp headlined a strong day of competition for Duke Athletics as the duo were crowned ACC champions after victories in the men’s pole vault and women’s heptathlon, respectively.

And headlined a strong day of competition for Duke Athletics as the duo were crowned ACC champions after victories in the men’s pole vault and women’s heptathlon, respectively. Marsh totaled a personal best 5,946 points to win the event, earned All-ACC first-team honors and became the first female Duke in program history to win an ACC heptathlon title. ACC. Her point total broke her own Morris Williams Stadium and school record of 22 points and ranked second in the NCAA at the time of the game.

Duffy won the pole vault crown with her own record-breaking performance. Less than a month after setting the school record in the event, the North Andover, Mass. native bettered his previous best mark by seven centimeters as he cleared a height of 5.43m ( 17-9.75 feet) to become the first Duke men’s outdoor pole vault champion since Clint Brown in 1967.

Emily Cole won silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase after clocking a career-best 9:48.20 to finish second, breaking Liz Wort’s 15-year-old school record, while slashing her previous best by 27 seconds.

won silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase after clocking a career-best 9:48.20 to finish second, breaking Liz Wort’s 15-year-old school record, while slashing her previous best by 27 seconds. The men’s javelin saw Liam Kahn take the bronze medal and earn the All-ACC First Team nod, after hitting the farthest throw of his college career at 234 feet (71.33m). His mark surpassed his previous record by a whopping 27 feet and propelled him to No. 2 all-time in program lore.

take the bronze medal and earn the All-ACC First Team nod, after hitting the farthest throw of his college career at 234 feet (71.33m). His mark surpassed his previous record by a whopping 27 feet and propelled him to No. 2 all-time in program lore. The Blue Devils closed out the three-day competition with victories in the women’s 4x400m relay and the women’s 400m hurdles. The unit of Carly King , Jenna Crean , Lauren Hoffman And Megan McGinnis put in a record-breaking performance in the final women’s event of the day, clocking a season-best 3:33.88 to shatter the Morris Williams Stadium record set by Duke in 2019.

, , And put in a record-breaking performance in the final women’s event of the day, clocking a season-best 3:33.88 to shatter the Morris Williams Stadium record set by Duke in 2019. Hoffman added another All-ACC first-team honor to his collection by winning his first outdoor conference title, doing so in historic fashion. The Haymarket, Va. native clocked a 56-course lap to win the gold medal, breaking the seven-year record set by Jernail Hayes in 2015.

Full recaps Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and athletics, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/5/10/track-field-blue-devils-gear-up-for-acc-outdoor-track-and-field-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos