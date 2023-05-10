Carissa Moores Moore Aloha x Hurley Collab is function and fashion





Sponsor Coming off a recent victory in Australia, Carissa Moore is continuing her brand Moore Alohas is working with Hurley through a new collection for women and girls. Moore Aloha, the charity founded by Moore to help empower women and girls through surfing, and Hurley recently launched a collection of swimwear and apparel, priced from $30 to $100 retail $. This is the third collaboration between the two brands. Moore told Shop-Eat-Surf that the collection was designed with function and fashion in mind. This Moore Aloha x Hurley collection is my favorite to date, Moore said. Created from start to finish with love and attention to every detail, this collection celebrates Hawaii, femininity and female power combined. Local Hawaiian artist Aloha de Mele helped design the prints for the collections, with the campaign photographed at Moores. It was super special to shoot this campaign in my backyard and show another side of my life, Moore said. The collection includes 38 swimwear pieces, in addition to six apparel SKUs. It is widely distributed, including at major retailers such as Huntington Surf & Sport, Ron Jons Surf Shop, Hawaiian Island Creations, Aqua East, Hi Tech Sports and Hanalei Surf Co. It will also be at majors such as Dillards and Macys. The Hurley-sponsored surfer is coming off her third victory at the recently completed Margaret River Pro of Western Australia, which also marked her 27th Championship Tour win as she heads into the next stage of competition, in the hope of finally winning a world title. The win is a boon for Hurley as it balances her plans to expand the business beyond the core, while not leaving surfing behind. Hurley maintains a list of sponsored athletes that now numbers over 70. One of the big initiatives we have going forward is, yes, Hurley wants to win when it comes to surfing, but the organic growth strategy is also more for the everyday consumer to show that our clothes really are lifestyle products, Christine Peddy, Hurley, vice president of marketing, told SES last week while in town for the company’s global sales go-to-market meetings before the brand turns 25 next year. Kari Hamanaka can be contacted at [email protected].

