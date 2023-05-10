Fashion
Fashion designer Peter Do takes the reins from Helmut Lang
New York designer Peter Do will oversee Helmut Lang’s menswear and womenswear collections beginning May 15. Her debut collection, Spring 2024, will premiere during New York Fashion Week later this year.
Since launching her eponymous label in 2018, Do has quickly established herself as a rising star in the industry, known for her sharp tailoring and modern take on workwear. A student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, his 2014 graduation collection won the LVMH prize for young fashion designers. Soon after, he was hired by Celine, under Phoebe Philo, and also designed for Derek Lam.
In his new role, Do will lend that credibility to struggling brand Helmut Lang, which has seen a revolving door of designers since its namesake founder left the brand in 2005. In 2009, the brand was bought by the owner of Uniqlo Fast Retailing in 2009, as part of the Japanese retailer’s acquisition of Theory. In 2018, it restructured its business, halving its sales in North America.
Do will stay in New York and continue his role as head of his own label as well.
“(Do)’s clear and innovative approach to design aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos and heritage,” Helmut Lang chief executive Dinesh Tandon said in a statement. “His experience with luxury fashion houses and his acclaimed namesake brand make him a natural choice for this role.”
