Fashion
E. JEAN CARROLL BUY ME A DRESS
In 1996, Donald Trump asked E. Jean Carroll to try on an outfit in a fitting room. He said he wanted to see what it looked like because he was considering buying it for another woman. When they were in the locker room, as his testimony makes clear to me, if not the juryhe raped her.
In 2019, she went public with her story, and now, in 2023, in a civil trial, Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming her.
In 1993, E. Jean Carroll bought me a dress.
I was twenty-three years old and I was employed, during my first year after college, at Elle Magazine. E. Jean was the new agony aunt, and her column needed letters from young women with real problems. One day she came down from the row of stalls and gave me a look at where I was sitting, looking like something the cat had dragged around, completely failing to make sense of my life. I think you can help me, Bethany, she said.
The work at She was an amazing boon to any newly minted English major. For the right person, it would have been the first step to a fabulous career in a profession that rewards professional women. But I was the wrong person. Anyway, I wasn’t brought up to do that. My family dressed in Goodwill. Many people who buy used learn, because of this practice, to have an incredible style. Not me. My mother spent most of my childhood thinking that earrings and makeup were signs of moral depravity, and by the time she broke free of those divine doctrines, it was too late for me. The time to learn how to look like a girl had passed me, even though it would never have worked for me. I was beginning to suspect that I was queer, which meant, in 1993, that I had very little hair. The hair I had was cut for me by my roommate and there were distinct bald patches here and there.
I was not comfortable She and though I adored my boss, the great feature editor Pat Towers, my year in magazines was spent in a deep funk of non-integration. Worse even than seventh grade, when I had eye surgery and had to wear a patch for months, and my best friend dumped me for the popular crowd, and I was suspended for lying about not knowing how to swim in order to avoid being naked in front of other girls.
AT She, my colleagues were actually very nice. Nobody acted like they were in seventh year. But friendship was impossible. Towering mannequins floated through the hallways, but the other young women employed in the various departments were equally unreal in their beauty and poise. They were all paid as miserably as I was. But they went out for sushi lunches, spent hundreds of dollars at Prada sales, took cabs everywhere, had fabulous weekends with each other and their handsome boyfriends, and each seemed to live in their own apartment in Manhattan. The solution was quickly accepted by everyone, including myself. I was the silent one. For months I didn’t talk to anyone (though eventually Deb, butch voice of reason checking the facts, took pity on me, so I left She with a friend). I spent lunch hours sneaking Taco Bell into the bathroom because I didn’t want anyone to see my lonely fast food lunch at the office.
When E. Jean peeked around the cubicle wall and told me she needed my help finding troubled kids my age, I nearly threw myself on her bosom to cry out my own woes. I didn’t, but I’m sure she knew exactly what they were. She took a chair and explained that she needed letters from women like you. Without pointing out the obvious that I was a duckling among the swans, E. Jean assured me that my life was interesting. That I had friends whose problems would be more than just a boyfriend and clothing stuff.
Have I ever.
For a few months, as the E. Jeans column was getting started, I asked my equally panicked friends, scattered after college in cities and towns across the country, to write to him about their lives. Soon the real letters resumed (my friends’ problems were also real, of course), and E. Jean no longer needed me.
Then one day she peeked around my desk again, holding a dark blue Gap box. I brought you something as a thank you, she said.
The fact that the dress was from The Gap was presented perfectly, I could accept and understand that. Whether a blouse, dark blue, was perfect for a fledgling soft butch. I ran to the bathroom and tried it on. When I came out she told me to unbutton one more button. It feels more comfortable, she says. Your clothes shouldn’t wear you down.
How did you know what size I am? I asked, surprised. I didn’t know my size myself.
She smiled at the thin, bald child who must have looked like a Victorian orphan and said nothing. The answer, of course, was all around us, on the 44e Floor, in the offices of She Magazine. Real women are trained in the wheelhouse of the patriarchy to know the sizes of others.
What real women do with this knowledge is up to them.
E. Jean used this knowledge to look at me, see me, see what I needed and give it to me. She did it tenderly and worded as a thank you. She made my miserable year briefly joyful and reminded me that I am someone who exists in the world, who has interesting friends and who has something to offer. She walked into a Gap, saw the dress, imagined me. She could read my body, but also my class, my budding youth, my buttonhole. She knew my being and began to do this She could for that, which was to clothe him. She bought the dress and put it in a box as a fancy gift from a fancy store. She gave it to me. In giving it to me, she gave me a portion of her confidence, and of her beauty, and of her immense and joyful generosity of spirit.
For the next five years, long after I left that good job that was bad for me, I wore the dress to shreds.
Donald Trump lured E. Jean into a locker room by inviting him to help another woman try on clothes. It’s a sickening lure and part of the excitement must have been his belief that women are the same; women are, like dresses, interchangeable. It’s Marla, Trump said, when shown a photo of himself meeting E. Jean.
E. Jean, I want you to know. This dress, this sartorial aid given from one woman to another, was a profound gift, given at the right time. I haven’t worn a dress in over twenty years. I still have no idea of my size. But I look better in dark blue, which you taught me, and more importantly, of course, I’m not the quietest. I’m sorry beyond words that a few years after I met you and wrote a few letters about how to survive as a young woman in a brutally sexist world, you were raped by this person. disgusting. i’m angry that She, where you had such a wonderful career, was so miserable for you, firing you almost immediately after pitching your story. Above all, now simply as a citizen, I am deeply grateful for your courage.
THANKS.
Bethany Schneider is Associate Professor of Literatures in English at Bryn Mawr College
