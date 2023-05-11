Helmut Lang taps Peter Do as creative director





Peter Do captured by Mario Sorrenti Photo courtesy of Helmut Lang Helmut Lang is entering a new phase. The contemporary-priced brand with cerebral and arty roots has tapped New York designer Peter Do to lead the brand as creative director, effective May 15, 2023, overseeing the brand’s women’s and men’s collections, which will their September debut on NYFW. The brand was founded by Helmut Lang in 1986 and has recently been led by an in-house design team. Do (pronounced dough) is the most prolific name to helm the label since a unique collection was designed by Shayne Oliver in 2017. Anyone familiar with Dos’ work can see the thinking behind her hiring. “We are delighted to have Peter Do join Helmut Lang as Creative Director. His clear and innovative approach to design aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos and heritage. His experience with luxury fashion houses and his acclaimed self-titled label make him a natural fit for this,” Langs CEO Dinesh Tandon said. Do will continue to be based in New York and work out of the Helmut Langs studio located in the Fast Retailings Design and Innovation Center. The group also owns Uniqlo, Theory, J Brand, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Princesse Tam-Tam, among others, under its umbrella. Portrait of Vietnamese-born fashion designer Peter Do (front row, back to camera) with members of … [+] his team, 2020. Pictured, front row, left to right, Bebe Bolortoli, So Hyun An, Do, Yiru Wang and Jessica Wu; middle row, from left, An Nguyen, Utkarsh Shukla, Lydia Sukato and Pablo Correa, back row, from left, Cooper Robar, Kellen Kauffman and Vincent Ho. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) Getty Images Since the departure of its founders, the label has oscillated between internal teams and big names in fashion. Husband and wife duo Michael and Nicole Colovos ran the label between 2006 and 2014 before launching their own label, Colovos. Then, then Stupid Editor-in-Chief Isabella Burley became the label’s editor-in-residence. (She was responsible for the Olivers relay. Designers Mark Howard Thomas and Thomas Cawson took over the men’s and women’s, respectively, in 2019 for just over a year. (Cawson now leads the relaunch of Esprit.) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Do, an FIT graduate, also cited Lang as an inspiration as well as Martin Margiela. Fashion aficionados can only hope he takes the brand in a more edgy direction, as opposed to the more contemporary business direction it has seen recently. No one embodied radical thought more definitively than Helmut Lang. It is a profound honor for me to be tasked with ushering in the next chapter of Helmut Lang’s legacy. I’m thrilled to learn from the foundations this house is built on and to continue to create energetic new apparel that inspires people to question their understanding of what’s possible when it comes to expressing their individuality, a said the creator in a press release. Stella Tennant wearing a sleeveless dress made of spaghetti strap ribbon stripes in the Helmut … [+] Lang Spring/Summer 1998 show in Paris (Photo by David Turner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images Do was already making buzz at NYFW after founding his eponymous label created in 2018 after the designer worked at Phoebe Philos Celine, who still holds a legendary place in fashion, and at Derek Lam. His collection accumulates distinctions (he was nominated for three CFDA awards and won the LVMH prize in 2020). His must-see shows recalled much of Lang’s influence in the 1990s and reflected downtown’s excitement for a new generation and had reached a crescendo for Spring 2023 last September with a special guest on the runway. . The Vietnamese-born man has teamed up with SM Entertainment, Korea’s biggest entertainment company covering groups such as Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, NCT, Aespa, among others, and the tie-up has been highlighted so far. to expensive invitations, which includes a mix CD of Dos favorite K-Pop acts. He also enlisted NCTs Jeno to put on the show by presenting a men’s collection (the men were already wearing his half-leg jeans and chiffon jeans). The Do went dark and left NYFW for the fall of 2023, sparking rumors about the health of his business. At the end of April, the brand published a lookbook of basic styles. Do started wearing masks during the pandemic and continued to keep his face out of public view as he would be exceptionally shy, as evidenced by the portrait of Mario Sorrenti seen here. As the emerging design force takes on this new role and increased attention, its mystery may be difficult to maintain.

