Jthere is a lag between operational change and visible results, online fashion retailer Asos said in its half-year report, putting an optimistic spin on half-year figures which were obviously horrendous.

While the new GM talks about management’s talk of optimization and right-sizing, an adjusted pretax loss of $87.4 million was several degrees worse than the city had expected. The unadjusted version, which included a $129 million stock write-down and various other blows, was a $291 million loss, which happens in the space of six months.

Shares plunged 23%, erasing the final blows of a New Year’s rally that had been inspired by the idea that Jos Antonio Ramos Calamonte could provide some quick fixes for a company that has spent too many years looking for the growing sales, especially overseas, without ever putting in place a robust operating model. The noise of extra demand during the Covid lockdowns masked the flaws until it no longer did.

Calamonte seems a more practical operator than his predecessors, which is probably why he got the job. And after a half-lap, he sticks to his goal of 300m in savings this year. A strategy of reducing discounts and focusing more on selling items at full price also seems to make a lot of sense.

The challenge, however, is believing that a return to what Calamonte called sustainable earnings can come as early as the second half of his year. One question from the city is whether the engine change program is radical enough. Another is how the new view of declining sales revenue fell 8% in the half, despite inflation, which will affect profit margins in the medium term.

Amidst all this, there is a glimpse of the depth of some issues. The mini-revelation in the earnings statement was that a small number of customers have a disproportionate negative impact on Asos’ profitability, to the tune of more than 100 million.

How? Well, it seems these customers are buying heaps of discounted inventory on shop credit, paying later, trying on the clothes, then returning most of them, creating hassle and expense for Asos. The loss per order in this category is around 6. Given that the small number is 6% of a customer base of 25 million, so 1.5 million people, this seems more like a big deal. Using a more personalized approach to encouraging good behavior, whatever that means, also seems like a tentative remedy.

Meanwhile, a bit of fizz has evaporated from the entire online fashion scene as stores reopen. And it is suspected that the arrival of new online players, such as Chinese company Shein and second-hand markets Depop and Vinted, are becoming more than minor irritants.

Calamonte’s final problem is the balance sheet. For one thing, Asos secured an extension to its credit facility this month. On the other hand, net debt was 432 million at the end of February and, even with cash inflows expected in the second half, the company’s forecast is for a lower net outflow of 100 million over the 12 months. With reduced free cash flow expectations, we still see the risk that in a plausible downside scenario the group may need to raise more cash, Liberums analysts said.