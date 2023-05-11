Trump’s rabid jury was not told the name of E’s cat. John Carrolls





Content of the article Donald Trump has furiously scored the verdict that he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll as part of a witch hunt.

Content of the article The 76-year-old former US president was ordered to pay $5 million in damages by a jury in federal court in New York on Tuesday for assault and battery and defamation of Ms Carroll, and following the decision used its social media app Truth Social to blast the decision as unfair. He thundered, in an all-caps spurt: I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace in the continuity of the greatest witch hunt of all time! Trump later added: Very unfair trial! The judge and jury supporters of the just-concluded witch-hunt trial should be ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of justice to take place, Trump raged, daily beast reports. The Dress, which played such a big role [role] at first as a threatening bluff, but which ended up being completely exculpatory, was not admitted at trial as evidence, he wrote. The dress, to which he refers, is the one worn by Carroll the day she claimed Trump attacked her in the 1990s. Nor her cat name, Vagina, the racist name she called her black husband , Ape, getting caught lying about the political agent paying for this prank, and much more!

Content of the article Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Carroll had left the court smiling after the verdict and was heard telling the crowd outside: We were very happy. His attorney, Roberta Kaplan, later released a statement calling the verdict a victory not just for E Jean Caroll, but for democracy itself and for all survivors around the world. Trump had been charged with the sexual assault of Carroll, 79, in a department store and the subsequent defamation of the writer by saying she fabricated his complaint. A jury of six men and three women spent three hours deciding the civil assault and defamation lawsuits in the case, and also found Trump defaming Carroll in an October 2022 social media post in which he called his allegations a fraud. The jury told Trump to pay a total of $5 million in damages, $2 million for the battery claim and $20,000 in punitive damages, and for defamation, $2.7 million in damages. compensation and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Content of the article Ahead of the verdict, there was a heated exchange in court over a social media post from Trump in which he claimed he had not been allowed to defend himself. Trump was allowed to testify but his attorneys did not file a request by the judge’s 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday. On Truth Social, Trump said: Pending a jury decision on a false charge where, although I am a current political candidate and lead all others in both parties, I am not permitted to speak or defend. He swore he would appeal the unconstitutional silence of me as a candidate, no matter the outcome! Carrolls’ attorney said it was an awkward post and asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell the jury that Trump had been given the opportunity to appear in court. The judge said: We were dealing here with what we were dealing with, and said he did not want to comment further. With additional reporting from The Daily Beast Federal government unveils new, heavily redesigned ‘state-of-the-art’ passport Canadian government initiative spent more than $12,000 on sex story shows for seniors, says taxpayers’ federation

