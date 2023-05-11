Fashion
Student-Run FAST X SFC Fashion Show Returns For Second Year Highlighting “Evolution”
As the spring term evolves, so do the creators of the Sustainable Fashion Club (SFC) and the Fashion and Student Trends (FAST) fashion show. Evolution is the theme for the second annual fashion show hosted by the fashion-focused Cal Poly Clubs this weekend.
The collaboration started in 2022 when Fashion and Student Trends contacted Sustainable Fashion Club in hopes of joining forces and hosting a big fashion show.
The fashion show will take place in building 43 of the Multi-Activity Center (MAC), room 170, from 5 to 7 p.m., on May 12 and will be wheelchair accessible.
Sustainable Fashion Club co-president and business junior Kiana Williams was originally planning to hold a fashion show at the end of term and heard that Fashion and Student Trends normally holds one as well.
We started working with them, and it just took off and got bigger and crazier,” Williams said.
There will be designs from 19 different design students. Each designer is required to create multiple pieces for the show and must submit entries before their garments go on display. Applications for this year’s show opened at the start of the winter term.
For the parade, the creators can choose their models that they have the possibility of calling on their friends, a volunteer who would have applied before, or even themselves. In total, there will be 60 student models.
Designer and sociology student Evamarie Kropp decided to design four outfits, each inspired by different aspects of nature.
Kropp interprets evolution as the gradual development from something simple to more complex, she said. Contextually, she sees development as the progression from something to something greater.
This evolution explains the essence of clothing design: fabric evolves into a dress, yarn evolves into a scarf, and different elements of a design come together to form something more, Kropp said.
The design process itself takes time and dedication, she said Kropp has been working on her four outfits over the past three months.
The Sustainable Fashion Club also supports sustainability in designs, and designers are encouraged to think outside the box and be as resourceful as possible.
Although the actual designs are not made from all recycled or thrifty materials, designers can think sustainably in a number of ways. Kropp said she makes her practice models from second-hand materials.
Another designer and soil science junior, Daniel Puga, is also working on four different designs. Puga likes to explain all the different ways his clothes can be worn to his friends.
The shirts can be worn as miniskirts, stretched over dresses or worn inside out, Puga said.
For the fashion show, Puga designs a half-knit, half-crochet top that ties like a swimsuit. The top will be accompanied by a fluffy webbed skirt in mohair yarn and will be modeled by friend Pugas Maya. Collectively, Pugas’ pieces for the show will follow a dystopian and apocalyptic style, they said.
Williams worked on the fashion show last year and is also responsible for organizing it this year.
On the day of the next show, Williams said she plans to arrive at the MAC at 9 a.m. so that she and other club members can set up space for the designers to store their belongings, as well only ticketing and registration. area for guests. There are two restrooms on site which will serve as changing rooms for the models during the show itself.
It’s so much work, and it’s serious drudgery until the last minute, and then you do the show and see everyone’s work in the spotlight, Williams said.
In terms of last year, she described the day of the show as an atmosphere of joy.
Fashion show tickets are $6 for students and $11 for non-students and can be found at events Eventbrite.
