The View refuses to pressure clothing designer AOC for ethics investigation
While the ABC View Spent much of their Wednesday show gushing about former President Trump found guilty in a civil lawsuit and the arrest of New York Rep. George Santos (R), they found time to slip into banter easy with fashion designer Aurora James, who did the infamous Tax the Rich dress worn by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) at the Met Gala in 2012. The same dress that landed the congresswoman in hot water with the house ethics committeebut the cast of View had no interest in pressing James on this.
On the show to peddle his new memoirs Wild flower, James had it pretty easy. The only mention of Ocasio-Cortez’s dress came from racist co-host Sunny Hostin in the form of obtuse praise.
So, you often use your platform to send that message and challenge the status quo in the fashion world. So we all remember the infamous Tax the Rich dress. You designed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress at the Met Gala in 2021, she informed the audience as James pretended to be surprised by the kind words. I thought that was awesome, Hostin added.
Hostin stepped away from the dress and the ongoing ethics investigation to question James on how his liberal activism had earned him enemies. But being so outspoken can create friction, because at some point, you say, the Proud Boys targeted your business. How did you handle that? she wanted to know.
James claimed any pushback she and View received to be outspoken was motivated by sexist motives. Listen. I think every time women talk about their beliefs, they’re going to be challenged. And I think it’s the risk/reward ratio. And you do that all the time, okay, she said.
Returning to the dress, James defended what she did for Ocasio-Cortez, calling it her work as a designer and was praised by the cast:
JAMES: But I think my job as a designer is also to make sure that when I dress a woman, she walks in with her heart on her sleeve, her message on her sleeve, and presents herself authentically as herself in every piece. And I think that’s what we did that day.
HOSTIN: You certainly did.
SARA HAINES: It’s luxury!
As the occupant of the so-called Conservative seat at the table, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin would ask James a question about the ethics inquiry immediately after defending the dress. Maybe ask her if she’s been contacted by the house ethics committee. Alas, she was silent on the matter.
Instead, Farah Griffin prompted her to present another of her activist projects:
Well, your activism doesn’t stop there. The 2020 murder of George Floyd inspired you to start something called the 15 Percent Pledge. And now it has become one of the biggest economic drivers in the history of black American entrepreneurship. For those who don’t know, what is the 15 Percent Pledge? Why is this so important? And how has he grown so much in those three years?
The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:
ABC View
May 10, 2023
11:50:27 a.m. Eastern Time
()
SUNNY HOSTIN: So you often use your platform to send that message and challenge the status quo in the fashion world. So we all remember the infamous Tax the Rich dress. You designed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress at the Met Gala in 2021.
[Aurora James feigns surprise]
Yeah. I thought that was awesome. But being so outspoken can create friction, because at some point, you say, the Proud Boys targeted your business.
JOY BEHAR: What? !
HOSTIN: How did you handle that?
AURORA JAMES: Listen. I think every time women talk about their beliefs, they’re going to be challenged. And I think it’s the risk/reward ratio. And you do this all the time. LAW? And part of having a platform, I believe, comes from the responsibility to stand up for others. And it would have been a lot easier for me, probably even for her, to go sit at that table and have a nice dinner.
Hostin: Yeah.
JAMES: But I think my job as a designer is also to make sure that when I dress a woman, she walks in with her heart on her sleeve, her message on her sleeve, and presents herself authentically as herself in every piece. And I think that’s what we did that day.
HOSTIN: You certainly did.
SARA HAINES: It’s luxury!
[Applause]
ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Well, your activism doesn’t stop there. The 2020 murder of George Floyd inspired you to start something called the 15 Percent Pledge. And now it has become one of the biggest economic drivers in the history of black American entrepreneurship. For those who don’t know, what is the 15 Percent Pledge? Why is this so important? And how has he grown so much in those three years?
()
