Peter Do appointed creative director of Helmut Lang





New York fashion rising star Peter Do has been named Helmut Lang’s creative director. The appointment to lead the brand’s men’s and women’s collections comes with an official start date set for May 15. This will give her plenty of time to prepare her first collection, scheduled for September during New York Fashion Week. Last year, as I pondered the next step in my career, one thing remained consistent even when everything else seemed uncertain. I had to keep doing my part to help the city I love most regain its stature as the center of gravity for anyone who cares about radical fashion thinking. wrote on Instagram, celebrating the news. During the most formative days of my own fashion upbringing, no one embodied that spirit more definitively than Helmut Lang. As such, it is a profound honor for me to be tasked with ushering in the next chapter of Helmut Lang’s legacy. I’m excited to learn from the foundations this house is built on and to continue creating new, energetic clothing that inspires people to question their understanding of what’s possible when it comes to expressing their individuality. Founded in 1986 by Austrian Lang, the eponymous brand quickly became known for its sharp lines and elegant designs that brought the designer into dialogue with contemporaries like Rei Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto. In 2005 Lang left fashion to work as an artist, and the label was relaunched two years later with Michael and Nicole Colovos at the helm. They stayed until 2014, and in 2017 Hood By Airs Shayne Oliver was tapped to design the brand’s Spring 2018 collection. After that short stint, mostly unknown Mark Thomas and Thomas Cawson took over for a few years before leaving after the Spring 2020 season. Since then, the brand has been led by a team of in-house designers. For many, Dos’ nomination is well-deserved, as it recognizes the work the designer has done over his five years with his own brand. Founded in 2018, Peter Do quickly made a name for themselves with their minimalist take on downtown fashion. Strong tailoring, deconstruction and a rejection of gendered dress quickly propelled Do into the ranks of the new guard of New York designers. Born in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, Do immigrated to Philadelphia at the age of 2014. He then studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where he won the first LVMH Graduate Prize in 2014. After graduation, he moved to Paris. working in the Clines ready-to-wear studio under Phoebe Philo before returning to New York to work at Derek Lam. After three successful shows held during NYFW and the recent introduction of menswear in 2022, Do sat out the fall 2023 season in February, leading many to question the status of the brand. At the beginning of May, however, Do unveiled its fall 2023 collection with 351 different looks made up of around two dozen pieces. Do called the absence from the fashion calendar a good reset, and he will continue to lead his brand in addition to his new role at Helmut Lang.

