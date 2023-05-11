Who is Cindy Kimberly? Meet Justin Bieber’s Fangirl Turned Fashion Mogul





Eight years ago, Cindy Kimberly’s online presence changed dramatically when Justin Bieber prompted amanhunt on social networks to find her. She was 16 at the time and ran an Instagram account which was a dedicated space for Beliebers. (For those not chronically online, that’s the name of Justin Biebers superfans.) Born Cindy Kimberly Rubira Adsuar, most people now know her as @wolfiecindybut the 24-year-old is more than her online nicknames. Like many older Gen Zers, Kimberly grew up on the internet and spent ages 10-16 reading fanfiction and building an online community of teens mutually obsessed with pop culture phenomena. After six years of managing her Justin Bieber fan account, she deactivated it, trying to branch out. I was like ‘I can’t keep trying to get my favorites to notice me anymore. I need to start a life, she said teen vogue. However, the very week she had this revelation, Bieber noticed her and shared her once-unnamed face with her millions of followers. Since her digital footprint was quite extensive, it only took the internet a few hours to track her down, although she wasn’t really hiding. The whole internet was on my case, says the Amsterdam-born, Spanish-raised model. I felt really exposed. I grew up in a single parent family and used to babysit to help my mother financially. People found out, and it was all over the news the next day. Headlines said Justin Bieber’s crush is a $6-an-hour babysitter. Kimberly blocked out a lot of that time in her life. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. If you’re a youngster on the internet, then you’ve probably come across Kimberly’s face, whether it’s directly on her Instagram, through someone reposting her photos on Twitter, or even through the images saved to your Pinterest moodboards. Since going viral in 2015, Kimberly has become synonymous with it girl and has the added mystery to boot. We were used to seeing Kimberly’s face, but she admits her introverted ways kept her from getting past those stills. It makes sense that people don’t know what I look like or know me just from my pictures, she says. I love telling stories through pictures, but I also have a fear of the internet. I think nowadays social media makes us feel so connected, but also so alone at the same time.

