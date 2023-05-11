4 ways to style a dress | Fashion

Some people wear dresses all the time, while others may save them for special occasions. Of course, some people almost never wear dresses. If you’re someone who doesn’t have much experience wearing dresses, you might be wondering exactly how you’re supposed to style them.
The truth is, you can style your dress any way you want! That being said, if you’re looking for inspiration on different ways to wear dresses, you’ve come to the right place.
Layer something on your dress
Layering something over your dress may seem counter-intuitive. After all, wouldn’t that just hide the dress?
While it’s true that some layers can mean your dress will be less noticeable, it’s also true that it can make your dress look completely different, making it more versatile. Depending on what you choose to layer over your dress, you can easily dress it up or down. It can also be handy if you’re wearing a dress in cold weather – just throw a jumper or jacket over it.
If you don’t know how to achieve the layered look, consider buyinglayered dressesso you know the layers work together.
Layer something under your dress
As mentioned, layering is ideal for the colder months. Since dresses are usually made for summer, it can be difficult to wear them in fall and winter, so layering is a great idea.
However, if you don’t want to hide your dress by layering your clothes over it, you can always wear layers, but opt to wear them under your dress instead. The best way to transform a dress from a summer outfit into a winter outfit is to wear tights underneath. If you can getfleece lined leggingsyou can wear your favorite dresses no matter how cold it gets.
Wear it as is
The great thing about a dress is that it’s essentially an outfit on its own, unlike pants or shirts that need to be paired with another piece of clothing.
So you can easily wear a dress as it is, without adding anything. It’s a great option for days when you’re in a hurry and just don’t have time to put together an outfit. If you are not someone who wears dresses very often, you may feel uncomfortable wearing a dress as is, so givethis postread if you need advice on how to feel more confident in your clothes.
Accessorize
Finally, if you still want the dress to be the star of the show but also want to add a touch of something extra to it, accessorizing is the way to go.
You can take your dress to the next level by wearing jewelry or a bold hat. If you want to add some shape to the dress itself, you can do so by wearing abelt.Don’t be afraid to play around with different styles and accessories until you find what works for you.
