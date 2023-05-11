PTC and Made2Flow partner to support sustainability in fashion and retail





Currently, brands and retailers rely heavily on generalized averages and generic environmental data sets due to a lack of transparency and data gaps throughout the supply chain. Credit: Fern – GettyImages CTPa global software company, announced that it is working with Made2Flow, a technology company specializing in the collection and analysis of environmental data across global apparel and footwear supply chains, to provide PTC’s FlexPLM customers with metrics large-scale, transparent and science-based impact assessments to help make more environmentally responsible decisions in product design and development. The retail, footwear, fashion and apparel industry is facing increased pressure from consumers, government regulators and even investors to drastically reduce their environmental footprint, companies say technologies. This pressure has prompted many brands and retailers to publicly commit to reducing their consumption of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and water in their supply chains. To achieve these goals, companies need to make more sustainable decisions when it comes to materials and product development. Made2Flow’s technology will allow PTC users to understand the environmental consequences of their design and development decisions earlier in the process, allowing them to proactively impact their scope reduction goals 3. The collaboration will provide apparel and footwear manufacturers with scientific analysis directly in the FlexPLM platform of the amount of CO2 (GHG) released into the environment at each stage of the manufacturing process, including water use and land use. As designers and product managers modify materials, suppliers and process BOM in FlexPLM, they will automatically and transparently see the impact of these changes on the environment and can correct them if necessary. . Made2Flow has developed a unique textile database with over 4 million primary data points for data validation purposes, which covers over 78,000 product and material combinations, across clothing, footwear and accessories. Made2Flow’s technology enables fashion designers, product developers, sourcing and sustainability teams to identify the impact of their choices and achieve greater transparency and accuracy. Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of retail business unit, PTC, said, “Our collaboration with Made2Flow provides apparel and footwear manufacturers with scientific analysis directly within the FlexPLM platform. the quantity of CO2 (GHG) released into the environment. at every stage of the manufacturing process, including water use and land use. When designers and product managers make changes to materials, suppliers and process BOM in FlexPLM, they automatically and transparently see the impact of these changes on the environment and can of course correct where necessary. Tal Shogol, CEO of Made2Flow, added, “Especially in today’s market where consumer needs are rapidly changing, it’s critical that brands have the ability to make informed decisions and confidently share results based on transparent calculations rich in primary data.

