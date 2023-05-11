Katy Perrys’ comments about Meghan Markles’ wedding dress resurface





Just his opinion! Katy Perrydirect comments on Meghan MarkleThe wedding dress of 2018 has resurfaced following its participation in King Charles IIIcoronation concert. In May 2018, shortly after Meghan, 41, married Prince Harry At St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Perry, 38, shared her thoughts on the Givenchy dress the former Suits actress wore to say yes. I would have done one more fitting, said the Dark Horse singer entertainment tonightt at the time, before bragging about Alexander McQueen’s number Princess Kate worn to marry Prince William in 2011. Kate won, Perry continued. Kate won. I’m sorry. I will never tell the truth again, but I love you. Meghan’s formal look was a simple, handcrafted white dress in double bonded silk with an open bateau neckline and three-quarter sleeves. The garment was finished with a sculpted waist and an intricate veil designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Claire Waight Keller. The fashion house spent more than 500 hours embroidering the 16ft headgear with flowers from each Commonwealth nation. Additionally, flowers from California and Kensington Palace were included as a nod to Meghan’s birthplace and her husband’s country of origin. The Archetypes podcast host completed her wedding ensemble with Queen Mary’s forbidden tiara lent to the bride by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The crown was made in 1932 for the Queen’s grandmother Queen Mary and was designed around the center brooch, which was a gift from her 1893 marriage to King George V. Although Perry wasn’t thrilled with Meghan’s outfit, the Grammy winner wished the Sussexes happiness. I’m so happy for them, said Perry HEY. I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she does with all of this, her humanitarian efforts. You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all of that. I support her like any other woman and I love her. I wish them both good luck. Fans revisiting Perrys’ remarks about Meghan come after the american idol judge performed at Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday May 7 a day after he was officially crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. Perry shone in a gold dress by Vivienne Westwood at the Windsor Castle event, belting out her hits Roar and Firework. The glitzy show also included performances by Lionel Richie And Nicole Scherzinger and was followed by William, 40, Kate, 41, and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Harry, 38, attended his father’s coronation on Saturday but left the UK soon after, with the celebration taking place on his son Archies’ 4th birthday. (Meghan stayed in California with Archie and their one-year-old daughter, Lilibet.) The BetterUp CIO has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020. Tension grew within the family when Meghan and Harry spoke about their experience in a revealing CBS interview in March 2021. and again in their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghanwhich premiered in December 2022. Harry later shared a number of concerning allegations about his father and brother in his memoir, Sparewhich came out in January.

