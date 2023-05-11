



New York-based womenswear and menswear brand Alex Mill announced on Wednesday the appointment of Roxanne Stahl OHara as CEO, effective May 15. Alex Mill appoints Roxanne Stahl OHara CEO. – Alex Moulin Alex Mill was founded by Alex Drexler in 2013 with a mission to create the perfect men’s shirt. The collection has since evolved into a carefully curated collection of wardrobe essentials, available at alexmill.com and its two independent New York-based boutiques. As part of the move, Mickey Drexler, who served as CEO, is now chairman of Alex Mill, while Somsack Sikhounmuong is the brand’s co-founder and creative director. OHara is a fashion industry veteran. Most recently, she spent nearly five years as chief merchant of Melissa & Doug, the 30-year-old Wilton, Connecticut-based children’s toy company. Previously, she spent 13 years at J. Crew, where she held several leadership positions including SVP, Merchandising Manager, Women and Children. Joining Alex Mill is a looping moment for me, OHara said. “A few years ago I came to visit Alex (Drexler) and Som when they were designing their first women’s line and immediately fell in love with the clothes and became a loyal customer. I’m thrilled to get started and to work with Alex The Mill team to take the brand to the next level. At J.Crew, OHara met and worked closely with Mickey Drexler and Sikhounmuong who at the time were CEO and Vice President of Design for J.Crew.



I met Roxanne nearly two decades ago when I interviewed her for a job at J. Crew and I’ve never forgotten the conversation we had, Mickey added. We talked about the boring stuff interviews are usually made of, but when the conversation moved to summer jobs, she told me she was pumping gas at the dock of a marina in Cape Town. Cod – that’s when I knew she was special. I have never met anyone who, as a student, pumped gasoline. I don’t judge people on their CV. I’m looking for people with real grit, street smarts, and instincts, so hearing about Roxanne’s unique summer job told me everything I needed to know about her character and ethics. of work. We couldn’t be happier to have her join the Alex Mill team.

Copyright 2023 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ww.fashionnetwork.com/news/Alex-mill-names-roxanne-stahl-o-hara-ceo,1515106.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos