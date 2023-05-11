Canby Center serves in style with first prom dress collection and giveaway – The Canby Current





The prom season is in full swing and The center of Canby got into the spirit in style last week by hosting its first-ever gala and giveaway night. The soft launch of this event was a success, staff said at the Current, with over 75 dresses donated by members of the community which were then shared with Canby High School students preparing for prom on Saturday. Students and their families enjoyed an afternoon of treats and fun shopping for the perfect dress, completing their look with shoes and accessories. The goal of the clothing giveaway program was to help make prom accessible to all students, regardless of their financial situation, staff said. While the prom is often a highlight of a student's high school career, it can be an expensive affair, with expenses such as rental of dresses, shoes, and accessories adding up quickly. This giveaway event helped students who might not otherwise have been able to attend prom find a dress they liked and looked good in. Besides providing access to affordable prom clothes, the event also created a positive and uplifting atmosphere for them. Volunteers helped the girls and their mothers choose the perfect dress, creating a personalized shopping experience that made everyone feel special. The event was a success, not only with the students, but also with their families. "It's so wonderful what you're doing," a mom who attended the event told TCC staff. "We stopped by to see what your selection looked like; I'm going to get my other daughter to bring her; it will make him happy! For some students, this event meant the opportunity to attend prom for the first time, even in their senior year. "I didn't think I would be able to find a dress that suited me and matched my style," said a student who volunteered as a sales assistant. "But I did! I feel amazing when I wear this dress. Thank you so much!" The Canby Center team were delighted with the results and the impact it had on the girls and families who participated and were also delighted with the generosity of community members who supported the event. Staff said the Canby Center looks forward to continuing to support the community in similar ways in the future.

