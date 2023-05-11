Best Slip-on Sneakers for Men 2023, Tested and Approved





I n modern times, convenience is key. Everyone was constantly rushing from A to B, struggling to get there on time. So, if you have the option, why would you choose to spend forever tying and untying your sneaker laces, when you can just put them on and go instead? Enter: the slip on trainer. A design that delivers on the convenience front without compromising on style either. They’ll live on in your shoe collection as an easy-to-wear alternative to your classic lace-up styles. They’ll shave precious seconds off your morning routine, never threaten to come undone at the worst possible moment, and deliver immeasurable levels of understated style. LEARN MORE All you have to do is take a look at our favorite menswear icons to see what we mean. From Justin Bieber to A$AP Rocky, Brad Pitt to Joe Jonas, you don’t have to look far to get inspired by the most stylish men in the spotlight. Whether you’re looking to amp up the laid-back vibe with a canvas construction the Vans that features stretch detailing front and center, whether you prefer a super-sleek leather or suede design like Axel Arigato’s, or whether you like ROA’s chunky gorpy aesthetic, the range on offer has something for everyone. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Marni X Carhartt WIP Floral Print Canvas Trainers MatchesFashion For the first time, luxury Italian fashion house Marni has collaborated with Carhartt WIP, the ready-to-wear arm of workwear brands founded in London in 1997, for a collection injected with Marni’s classic upbeat twist – as you can see with these all-over print slip-on trainers. With retro ’70s-inspired graphics and a flat logo-embossed rubber sole, they’ll look great with laid-back jeans. Buy now 520 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vans Classic 98 DX Plaid Canvas Slip-On Sneakers Vans A style that’s been around for over 30 years, spotted on everyone from Justin Bieber to Frank Ocean, Vans checkerboard sneakers are celebrity-approved slip-ons that clearly stand the test of time. The best part? They are only 70. Buy now 70 , Vans {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Axel Arigato Clean 360 Laceless Trainers Axel Arigato Contemporary, sleek and modern, the Axel Arigatos Clean 360 Laceless trainers are ideal for smart-casual sneakers – and you’d expect no less from the Scandi brand that produces premium collections season after season. With a leather upper and lining and the classic gold-stamp logo to the side, it’s a masterclass in understated luxury. Buy now 220 , Axel Arigato {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Military and taupe ROA slip-on sneaker End Clothing While the term gorpcore may have been coined in 2017, it’s a lasting trend that’s stuck since – so why not jump on the bandwagon with the ROA slip-on trainers? Equal parts ready for a mountain hike or a day spent exploring a worn-out new city, they’re both cool and functional. Wear with a gorpy utility look. Buy now 245 , End Clothing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stepney Workers Club Lister Shroom Hands Print Slip-On END A signature of East London-based shoe brand Stepney Workers Club, the popular Dellow silhouette has been given a modern update with mushroom hand prints, which complement the classic contrast stitching detailing. Buy now 85 , End Clothing {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Russell & Bromley Midfield Slip On Wedge Russell & Bromley No stylish vacation wardrobe is complete without a stylish pair of neutral sneakers. Midfielders Russell & Bromleys fit the bill perfectly. Paired with a lightweight linen shirt and off-white trousers, you’ll look at home as you stroll the sunny streets of Portofino on the Italian Riviera. Buy now 195 , Russell & Bromley {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Balance 2002 gray mules ASOS It’s been called, the sneaker/slip-on mule hybrid is set to make a comeback in 2023. Named the mule of 2002 for good reason, New Balance has brought back the classic design of the 2000s, and we’re thrilled. Refined and design-conscious yet thoroughly casual, these are the summer sneakers of the future. Buy now 110 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Acne Studios slip-on sneakers Acne Studios Acne Studios never fails, from tailoring to accessories to boxy tees – and these slip-ons are just one example. Featuring contrast stitching, a pull tab in the brand’s signature pink hue and rubber soles with a tumbled finish, they’re perfect for a laid-back vibe. Buy now 210 , Acne Studios {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mr P. Regenerated Suede slip-on sneakers by evolo Mr Porter Mr. Porters’ own brand, Mr. P, delivers timeless yet refined classics season after season – and these shoes are no exception. Crafted in a small, family-owned workshop in Italy using the highest quality regenerated suede, this is a durable pair of kicks that will happily live on in your collection for years to come. Buy now 185 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

