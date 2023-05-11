Civil Rights Office continues investigation into St. Johns County School Dress Code Policy 104.5 WOKV





ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A survey of dress code violations has been sent to families at five schools in St. Johns County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE < Its from the Civil Rights Office and was sent with a letter. Action News Jax told you this in 2021 when he launched an investigation into the districts’ dress code policy and whether or not it discriminates on grounds of sex. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks] The investigation is related to the federal Title IX investigation. It was a physical representation that they were taking the investigation seriously and it is still ongoing, said Riley OKeefe, a high school student from Bartram Trail. I hope that gives them a direction to go, so it’s not that wide. The survey was sent by the Civil Rights Office to five schools, Bartram Trail, Nease, St. Augustine, Switzerland Point and Creekside. OKeefe is a junior at Bartram Trail High School and one of 80 girls whose 2021 yearbook photos were edited at the school. She got the survey and thought it was thorough. Did you have a dress code from the 2020-2021 school year? If you press yes, more questions arise, she said. You were given the option to select was it a warning, was it a suspension, what were the consequences? Related story: SJC School Board Unveils Proposed Changes to Dress Code Policy for Next School Year OKeefe said when it comes to Bartram Trail, dress code enforcement is not as extreme as it was two years ago, but said she wants to see more in the district in the future. It makes it less stressful to be a normal student, I can just focus on my homework as usual, she said. The school environment has improved, at least in my school, I just don’t feel like the school is very proactive…just taking care of what they are given . The St. Johns County School District sent Action News Jax the following statement: We are cooperating fully with the investigation. We have made changes to the dress code since the original complaint was filed in 2021. These changes support a gender-neutral dress code and were made based on public and school board feedback, research from other districts, and the subject of school board workshops. The changes were also included in the trainings of staff responsible for enforcing the dress code. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter] Action News Jax called the OCR rep, left voicemails, and emailed but got no response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wokv.com/news/local/office-civil-rights-continues-investigation-into-st-johns-county-school-dress-code-policy/JJP4EVLAGJF2DHTGPAPHJSQMCU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos