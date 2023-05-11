Lil Nas X shines in pearls and platforms at the Chanel Cruise Show – Footwear News





Lil Nas X made a jeweled statement at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 fashion show. While attending the event on Tuesday night — as seen on his Instagram Stories — the “Montero” musician wore a black sleeveless ribbed top accented with glittery white sequin “double C” logos, along with a wide matching pants.

Lil Nas X attends the Chanel Cruise 2024 Fashion Show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Instagram The set has been given a Chanel touch though, with layered strands of large pearls embellished with the brand’s logo – in addition to an array of gold pendant necklaces, including a gold Chanel padlock. Layered bracelets of sparkling pearls and diamonds, rings and a wide buckled belt complete Lil Nas’ outfit with a regal touch. The star also accessorized her outfit with a Chanel red and black tweed jacket topped with a large camellia brooch in red tweed and a white quilted Chanel flap handbag, seen posing for a selfie with Kimora Lee Simmons (also dressed in Chanel for the occasion).

Lil Nas X and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the Chanel Cruise 2024 Fashion Show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lil Nas X/Instagram As for the shoes, Lil Nas X wore a pair of height-increasing platforms for the occasion. Chunky-based styles have become frequent in her wardrobe this year, seen at occasions like Versace’s Fall 2023 fashion show and — thanks to Syro — the 2023 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld The Chanel Resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Creative Director Virginie Board’s new beach designs featured a range of glamorous and practical shoes, from holographic pumps with round toes to white lace-up boots and jeweled platform sandals. The show’s front row was also commanded by a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie and Lil Nas X. PHOTOS: Check out Chanel’s Cruise 2024 from the front row in the gallery.

