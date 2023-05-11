



Tamron Hall is living his best life. After all, her talk show was wildly successful and even won an Emmy!

Recently, the 52-year-old TV personality was spotted wearing a fabulous A-line dress just outside her studio. And damn, those legs are incredibly fierce.

So what's her fitness secret? Well, Tamron is very busy overseeing an Emmy-winning show, folks! Beyond all of this, with . But this busy mom still finds time to get down to business, like a real badass. For starters, she's not afraid to get physical on her show. Tamron did things like smash double dutch and box with Credo 3 star Jonathan Majors in front of the camera. Evidence: And then, of course, there was that time she skated with Usher: When not training in the studio, Tamron is passionate about home fitness. I have a Tonal and Lululemon Studio formerly MIRROR and just completed Lululemon's two week abs challenge with Garren and Ash she said Harper's Bazaar Last year. But Tamron also wants to exercise its mind. I happen to practice Transcendental Meditation, so I try to meditate twice a day, she says. For me, having that rhythm before I get into my day and just opening my mind helps me balance life and work. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. As the Wicked Watch: Tamron Hall's #1 Jordan Manning Series As the Wicked Watch: Tamron Hall's #1 Jordan Manning Series Now 48% off By the way, Tamron is an early riser. She said new York magazine getting up at 5 a.m., something she has done for most of her career. People ask me how I spend the day, I'm a master of the 40 minute nap, she said. It's a real refresher. So my bed and my room are my sanctuary. Diet-wise, Tamron said new York that she cooks at home four nights a week. I use the steamer a lot, she says. I steamed broccoli for broccoli and cheese the other day, I leaned on a lot of soups. I froze them for lunch. Lunch is a luxury, especially something tasty. Keep crushing it over there, Tamron! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master's degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

