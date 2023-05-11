Fashion
Peter Do is now the creative director of Helmut Lang
Most people don’t know what Peter Do looks like, but everyone in downtown New York knows his name. The designer is notoriously private, often obscuring his face in photos. But the name he shares with the brand he created has been the center of almost every conversation at New York Fashion Week since 2018.
Last season, when Do didn’t hold a show, editors were equally disappointed and concerned about the fate of the designers. Eight days ago, he crushed all fear with an Instagram post announcing his fall 2023 collection, Modular, which consists of 20 stylish pieces in 365 different looks. And today it was announced that he will be Helmut Lang’s new creative director.
In a statement, Do opened up about his longtime admiration for the brand. No one embodied radical thought more definitively than Helmut Lang. It is a profound honor for me to be tasked with ushering in the next chapter of Helmut Lang’s legacy. I’m excited to learn from the foundations this house is built on and to continue creating new, energetic clothing that inspires people to question their understanding of what’s possible when it comes to expressing their individuality.
Backs first day is May 15, and he will oversee all creative responsibilities for the women’s and men’s collections. Her first collection, Spring/Summer 2024, will be presented during New York Fashion Week in September. The Peter Do brand isn’t going anywhere, though; he will remain at its head.
Do will report directly to Helmut Lang CEO Dinesh Tandon, who said in a statement that Dos’ clear and innovative approach to design aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos and heritage. His experience with luxury fashion houses and his acclaimed namesake brand will make him a natural choice for this role.
Self-taught Austrian designer Lang began creating bespoke fashion in Vienna in 1977 and established his eponymous label in 1989. His designs have been described as austere and intellectual, often drawing comparisons to Yohji Yamamoto and Rei Kawakubo. Although stylish, Langs’ signature suits and jeans often had an unfinished look, with raw edges and loose threads, helping to usher in the deconstructed fashion movement of the 1980s. Self-taught, he drew inspiration from the art rather than fashion, resulting in truly fashion-forward clothing.
Lang lived his life in obscurity after rising to fame out of nowhere and changing the course of the fashion industry while remaining a relative outsider. For Spring/Summer 1998, he showed two pieces that had a huge influence. His ballistic vest was structured like those meant to be bulletproof, but stuffed with goose down and styled under a tank top with pants. The same season’s painter jeans, a simple pair of dark wash jeans splattered with white paint, have since been imitated hundreds of times by brands around the world.
When Lang decided he wanted to show his collection in 1997 earlier than planned in New York, the entire industry took notice and New York Fashion Week became the first on the fashion month calendar instead of the last. While most brands took decades to get to grips with the idea of the internet, Lang decided to release his entire collection in 1998.
In 2004, he abruptly left fashion to devote himself entirely to art. The brand has gone through designers and been acquired several times, but no one has been able to restore the soul that Lang brought to the operation. His name is quickly associated with oversales and lackluster collections. Many see Do as someone who can change that.
Simply by taking inspiration from Lang, Do is different. After growing up in Vietnam, Do studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology and received the 2014 LVMH Graduate Award. He worked in Phoebe Philos Cline’s ready-to-wear studio and then at Derek Lam. He has the fashionable education that Lang did not possess. But what he shares with the designer is an air of mystique, a rapid rise to power and an appreciation for simple beauty expressed through sharp cuts and silhouettes.
Fashion’s obsession with ineffable ’90s chic that Lang partly pioneered is alive and well, but Gen Z isn’t looking to today’s Helmut Lang for that. Instead, they scour second-hand sites for the pastor’s Helmut Lang grail they buy Peter Do. Soon he might become known not only for clothes that capture the Helmut Lang feeling, but also for making the brand really cool once again.
Tara Gonzalez is the senior fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar. Previously, she was style editor at In the stylefounding commercial publisher at Charm, and fashion editor at Coveter.
