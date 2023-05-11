A sparkling wedding dress with more than 50,000 crystals took 200 hours to sew





The saying goes that diamonds are a girl’s best friend…but what about crystals? At the S Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show, the wedding boutique Michela Ferriero (Italy) unveiled a wedding dress made of 50,890 Swarovsky crystals, breaking the record of most crystals on a wedding dress April 14, 2023. New record: The most crystals on a wedding dress – 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this stunning dress pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023 Michela Ferriero is a bridal fashion brand specializing in luxury, bespoke wedding dresses. THEbrandIts philosophy has always been to create not just unforgettable, high-quality dresses, but works of art. Advertisement The record-breaking dress features a figure-hugging silhouette, sweetheart neckline and sheer material. Even the gloves are embellished with crystals so the deck sparkles with every move. Creating the dress took four months of planning and dedication. Advertisement The creation, conceived by co-founder Michaela Ferriero, first included research materials that could better bring the idea to life. Advertisement Once the design was finalized, the designer worked with a pattern maker and a team of seamstresses – experts in their field – to create the dress. As the bodice was to contain thousands of crystals, special care was taken in creating the base of the dress. Advertisement The individual crystals were first sewn into the tulle base of the dress, the crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves and finally the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light. It took 200 hours of painstaking work to sew each crystal. Advertisement On the day of the show, the dress was worn by Marche model Gelany Cav-alcante. In accordance with Guinness World Records guidelines, all crystals used must be genuine, commercially available and have a certificate of quality and authenticity. When you have the ones you love by your side, every dream of yours can come true, even the biggest and most difficult.” –Michela Ferriero, co-founder and designer The previous record was held by zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. (Turkey) and showcased at Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall, Istanbul, Turkey on January 29, 2011 with 45,024 crystals. This year we saw another record-breaking wedding dress from the edible friendly, with largest wearable cake dress (support) by SweetyCakes (Switzerland). Congratulations to Michela Ferriero and her team! Have what it takes to create buzz for your brand by breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDtitle? Visit our business solutions or contact us Want more? Follow us on our social media to stay up to date with all things Guinness World Records! You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac, LinkedInAnd Snapchat Discover including our new Extreme Guinness World Records channel. Don’t forget, were also on Youtube! Still not enough? Follow the link here to purchase our latest book, filled to the brim with stories about our amazing record breakers.

