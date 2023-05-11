‘Furries’ won’t fly with Brevard school board as dress code up for debate

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Animal tails. Ears. Dog collars.

Why do children wear them? Should they wear them to school? And what is a “hairy”, anyway?

These were just some of the issues debated during a discussion of the Brevard Public Schools Dress Code Policy, during which school board members talked more about the tendency to dress and dress. behave like an animal than other aspects of sewing in the classroom.

Despite the discussion, it’s not something that’s “massively causing” a problem in the district, said BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn.

“I’m not saying kids aren’t kids then they make fun of each other or team up for fun, but as far as a widespread issue goes, that hasn’t been the case to our knowledge. “, Bruhn said. .

Yet much of the board’s hour-long discussion of dress code during Tuesday’s business session was devoted to the topic, with board member Megan Wright raising concerns almost immediately. concerning “furs”, or students who wear clothes or accessories to imitate animals.

She said it was a “common thread” in a list of 2,256 student comments on a dress code survey.

“One of the first things is, believe it or not, and I can’t believe I have to say this out loud, but the furry outfit that came up in this thread, I don’t even know how many times,” she said.

Board chairman Matt Susin was candid: He doesn’t want to see students dressed up as animals or engaging in behaviors such as meowing or barking, he said.

“I’m totally trying to find a way that’s not acceptable in any way because what he does is they then bark and all the other weird stuff,” Susin said.

Although the policy is still being finalized, several people reviewed it and the board at a public meeting after the work session.

Many have asked why there is such an emphasis on furs or the dress code when the district is dealing with bigger issues such as preparing Mark Rendell, the new superintendent, to step into his role; the impending impacts of HB 1, which allows students to use public funds to attend private schools; ongoing debate over book bans; and work to find ways to address the results of a discipline audit.

“We might be worried about discipline, but of course let’s ban cat ears,” said Paul Roub, one of the speakers during the meeting’s public comment section. “Discipline is tough and complicated. Compliance is easy. It’s simple, and it only makes weirdos uncomfortable.”

What is a hairy?

The topic of furs, while new to the Brevard School Board, is one that has been discussed for the past several years in educational and political arenas.

“Furries” are people “who take a keen interest in, or even dress up in, anthropomorphic animal characters, such as those often seen in comics, games, and cartoons.”from Merriam Webster.

Clothing can range from accessories as simple as animal ears, tails or shirts to elaborate costumes. Some people create a “fursona”, or an animal character that they disguise with “distinct personalities, stories, relationships and attitudes”.according to Furscience.

For some children, practice is a fun pastime or a way to cope with feelings of not fitting in.

During the public comment section of Tuesday night’s board meeting, John Kervin said his youngest daughter was afraid to speak to her peers due to a disability. Using “furry tendencies” helped her fit in with others.

“Dealing with the other students inside the BPS schools…she used your ‘furry tendencies’ quote to deal with the situations that were pushed her way,” Kervin said. “She coped with those situations using what made her feel comfortable so she could cope and coexist with the ‘normal’ people in the class.”

Are furries part of the culture war?

Katie Delaney, a former member of Moms for Liberty and a frequent speaker at Brevard Public School reunions, said she disagrees with allowing children to dress up as animals.

“It’s not just kids who wear cute cat ears on their headbands,” she said. “It’s a boy, a high school student, walking a girl on a leash. It happened in our high school. It’s not OK. It’s not safety. It doesn’t create a safe environment for our kids. .”

She did not specify at which high school the alleged incident took place, or when it occurred.

Bruhn said he had no evidence that this incident ever happened.

“I have no information about what happened,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Just no proof. At least no evidence that I’ve seen.

The subject of furries has garnered nationwide attention over the past year and has become a talking point for the GOP. Rumors have spread through school districts in Wisconsin, Colorado and Michigan about schools placing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as furries, all of which have been debunked.

It was a talking point used to promote the idea that protections for LGBTQ students would eventually lead to accommodations for children identifying as animals.

“If fandom is about anything, it’s about friendship and community, which has the mainstream media reducing fandom to an insulting and categorically and blatantly inaccurate fetish,” according to Furscience.

What does the policy say?

The board also discussed which parts of the dress code policy to keep or change and what language to include in the new policy, which has not yet been put to a vote.

Part of the policy will likely include a rule against “dress that imitates non-human characteristics”, with Susin calling for “no furry behavior” and a “furless dress code”.

Board member Katye Campbell argued that the behavioral aspect did not fall under the dress code policy. She also worried that the change would be too restrictive for students.

“I’m not a huge fan of the furry movement, but at the same time, if ears mean a headband with pointy ears on it, that’s a hair accessory,” she said. “So you know, the queues are different and the students meow and bark at other students, that’s not cool, but that’s not the dress code.”

Susin argued for a complete ban on all fur-related attire, again referring to behaviors he said his school-aged daughter had seen children barking and meowing at other students.

“Here’s the bottom line: It’s inappropriate, like using the behavior in a school, and we just need to end it,” he said.

Jennifer Jenkins said the behavior is something all kids engage in and said the council’s conversation was “crazy” and a “culture war conversation”.

“Barking has nothing to do with (furries),” she said. “If you follow trends, it’s this weird, ridiculous thing that kids do in middle school, all the kids, barking and meowing one after the other. It’s weird but they do it. It has nothing to do with it. see with a child wearing a tail. It’s all children unfortunately.

Wright urged banning fur-related clothing, citing concerns a student had raised about fur bullying.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s a very good perspective for a student, to be able to recognize that it’s the students who are being harassed because of the clothing choices they wear,'” said she declared. ‘I think maybe we need to discuss this at least as a council because if that causes students to be targeted then obviously we need to look at that.’

Jenkins disagreed with the idea of ​​changing the dress code as a way to tackle bullying, saying they needed to address the root cause of harassment instead.

“It’s one thing if we want to add things here that we don’t allow, but kids see it as a reason why kids are being bullied, we actually have to focus on the other side of this,” she said.

“Of course, we don’t want our kids to be bullied, but we can’t justify that by saying, ‘What you’re wearing is why you’re being bullied.’ a good message.”

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at321-290-4744Or[email protected]. Twitter:@_finchwalker.