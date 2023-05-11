Men’s clothing lags behind other categories in Turkey’s exports in Q1 2023





During the first quarter of this year, men’s clothing had the lowest share among Turkey’s total clothing exports to the world. However, there has been a positive trend in men’s apparel exports year-on-year since 2021. Recent trade data indicates that Turkey exported apparel worth $4.847 billion between January and March 2023. Men’s apparel exports were valued at $1.198 billion, accounting for 24.72% of total exports. Exports of women’s clothing accounted for the largest share of total shipments. The export value of women’s apparel reached $1.473 billion in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 38.65% of total apparel exports worth $4.847 billion. According Fibre2Fashion’s market analysis tool, TexPro. While men’s apparel had the lowest share of 24.72% in total apparel exports, it has been showing growth since the easing of the COVID pandemic in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the export value of Turkey’s men’s clothing was 814.198 million. , which is 1.65% lower than the first quarter of the previous year in 2020. However, it increased by 28.28% to reach $1,044.443 million in the first quarter of 2022 and increased further by 14.75 % to reach $1,198.504 million in the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, men’s clothing had the lowest share among Turkey’s total clothing exports. However, there has been a positive year-on-year trend since 2021. Turkey exported apparel worth $4.847 billion during this period, with men’s apparel exports valued at $1.198 billion, or 24.72% of the total. Women’s clothing had the largest share. Among the various clothing categories, pants and shorts emerged as the largest category, accounting for 24.44% of Turkey’s total clothing exports to the world. The value of pants and shorts shipments was $1,184.670 million in the first quarter of this year. Other significant categories included t-shirts with exports worth $788.034 million (16.26%), shirts with $600.793 million (12.39%), dresses with $505.059 million ( 10.42%), swimwear with 441.568 million dollars (9.11%), socks with according to TexPro. Fibre2Fashion (KUL) News Desk

