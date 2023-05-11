Sustainable fashion: The Hope Chest at La Grange sells high-end gently used clothing at bargain prices; supports a women’s shelter

“There really isn’t a place to recycle clothes other than a resale store”

LAGRANGE, Ill. (WLS) — Clothing is one of those “hard to recycle” items.

Some textiles can take over 200 years to decompose in a landfill, while releasing harmful methane into the air we breathe.

“There really isn’t a place to recycle clothes other than a resale store,” said Sally Kurfirst, general manager of The Hope Chest at La Grange.

But don’t let that get in the way of your style. Buying used clothes is a sustainable way to build your wardrobe.

The Hope Chest has been helping fashionistas shop sustainably and more for nearly 30 years.

“It’s totally recycling: recycle, reuse, reinvent,” Kurfirst said.

The Hope Chest donates 100% of its profits to a shelter for domestic violence survivors run by Pillars Community Health.

“If we sell a pair of jeans here for maybe $12 to $18, for high-end designer jeans, that might end up buying a couple pairs of pajamas for a kid at the shelter, or a couple meals for a mom and her children who shelter,” Kurfirst explained.

The Hope Chest specializes in high-end women’s clothing and is designed to look like a boutique.

“We find that the higher end merchandise, the higher quality merchandise, holds up so much better,” Kurfirst said. “Fast fashion is obviously great for people on a strict budget, but on the other hand, they can come here and get higher quality items for the same amount.”

Besides the extra money in your pocket, you also don’t have to worry about “who wore it better”.

“By the time it gets here, it’s kind of one of a kind,” Kurfirst said.