The menswear market will reach USD 988.24 million by 2032, reaching a CAGR of 6.20% between 2023-2032

Overview of the menswear market



In 2022, the global menswear market was estimated at $575.1 billion. The menswear market is expected to grow from USD 610.75 billion in 2023 to USD 988.24 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% between 2023 and 2032. Growing concerns in men’s fashion, as well as the proliferation of e-commerce, have contributed to the growth of the market.

Market summary



Market The adoption of a luxurious lifestyle by consumers has affected the purchasing power of millennials to choose luxury clothes. People often invest in fashionable clothes, evening wear and even sleepwear. Rapid development and increased urbanization are resulting in a modern consumer class with more disposable income, which is developing an increasing interest in contemporary fashion.

Men’s fashion is experiencing an upsurge in demand for occasion-specific clothing. Digitization of online shopping applications, improving purchasing power of men and their growing awareness of clothing is expected to drive the market CAGR in the long term.

increased exposure to the internet and e-commerce has increased fashion awareness as well as the availability of luxury brands and one-of-a-kind items. Companies have shifted to menswear in recent years due to increased purchasing power in booming markets like China and India. The growing influence of media and advertising methods used by e-commerce platforms, such as celebrity endorsements, promotional discounts, and seasonal sales, is expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Moreover, as the number of Internet users has increased, the volume of online transactions and the average amount of money spent online have also increased. Users are ready to buy things quickly because of the ease, convenience and time saving of online shopping. Several luxury companies are forming alliances with technology companies to improve their customers’ shopping experiences. As a result, such things contribute to the revenue of the menswear market.

Increased exposure to the Internet and e-commerce has increased fashion awareness and the availability of premium brands and unique products. Companies have targeted menswear in recent years due to rising purchasing power in emerging markets such as China and India.

Alongside menswear companies such as Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Armani, well-known designers see menswear as a market with enormous potential. Moreover, when the purchasing power of men increases in the world, the situation improves.

Celebrity appearances in movies, television, news, publications, posters and talk shows have a huge influence on fashion and clothing designs. Celebrities affect fashion by wearing what is currently in fashion, but they also set trends. Their looks at airports, red carpet events and premieres have a significant influence on fashion. This has constantly set new fashion trends.

Report Scope:



Report attribute

Details

Market size in 2030 2032: $988.24 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.20% (2023-2032) base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2032 Historical data 2018-2022 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Report cover Revenue forecasts, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends Segments Covered By type, season, distribution channel and by region Geographical areas covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing fashion adoption among men

Leading companies in the Men’s Clothing Market include-



adidas S.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Gap inc.

Giorgio Armani SpA

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Nike Inc.

Prada Spa

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Company

Zara SA (Textile Design Industry, SA)

Segmentation



The global menswear market is segmented on the basis of type, season, distribution channel and region.

By type, the menswear market is segmented into pants, denims, shirts & t-shirts, ethnic wear, and others. Among these, the other segments dominated the market with 35% of the market revenue and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on the season, the menswear market is segmented into summer wear, winter wear, and all-season wear. Among these, the all-weather clothing segment held the largest share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets, online stores, and others. Among these, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the largest revenue share and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional analysis



This market will be dominated by the North American menswear market. The market is growing due to growing demand for luxury items, strong purchasing power, and celebrity endorsements. Retailers in the region are integrating digital marketing displays and payments to enhance the in-store experience to gain traction with offline businesses. The region will be the next key market for menswear over the projection period due to strong economic expansion and digital revolution.

From 2023 to 2032, Asia-Pacific Men’s Fashion Market is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR. In recent years, China and India have witnessed a substantial expansion of their men’s fashion industry. Indeed, manly shoppers appreciate quality and fashion and prefer to buy high-quality clothes. Young people today are heavily influenced by actors and models. They want clothes that are both versatile and trendy. In India, there are various festivals for which men have to dress differently.

Indian companies are developing relationships with renowned designers to improve the quality and fashion of men’s clothing. In addition, China’s men’s fashion market is driven by the country’s rapid economic development, the growing purchasing power of Chinese urban middle-class customers, brand awareness and the desire for high-quality apparel. The future of online shopping for men will continue to grow as customers accept the internet as an alternative shopping channel. In addition, Chinese menswear market held the largest market share while Indian menswear market was the fastest growing in the Asia-Pacific region.

