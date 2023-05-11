Fashion
The dress code for Wall Street interns has become more casual
Almost Friday! And DeFrancesco At New York.
Today we have stories about the real reasons why rents stay so high, bankers worry about future of mega dealsAnd the best choices at Trader Joe’s.
But first, what is your OOTD? (It’s the “outfit of the day” for you baby boomers.)
1. Checking the fit.
“So, what are you wearing?”
With Wall Street internship season fast approaching, that’s a question many summer analysts are asking.
Lucky for you, Insider’s Emmalyse Brownstein has you covered on what you should and, more importantly, shouldn’t wear during your first few days on the job.
A major trend that Emmalyse notes in its history is the casualization, so to speak, of Wall Street. Ties and heels are basically relics of the past, and blazers don’t seem far behind.
The shift to a more casual look can be attributed to two things. First, years of zooming in on meetings in sweatpants has led to a real cultural shift in the way people think about dress codes. Suddenly, wearing a suit every day to the office didn’t seem like such a good idea anymore.
But Wall Street’s dress code was starting to change before 2020, thanks in large part to the tech community. If new-age billionaires could do business in T-shirts, it seemed reasonable to at least ditch the cufflinks. And we left.
It will be interesting to see how far this trend goes. Gen Zers, for better or worse, aren’t shy when it comes to making their voices heard in the workplace. And they aren’t the type to back down after a good fight, either. As baby boomers age out of the workplace, could we see an even more disguised banker?
You might scoff at the idea, but a revolution doesn’t happen overnight. It starts with Lululemons and a pair of Allbirds, and the next thing you know you have bankers in swim shorts.
Learn more about Wall Street’s new dress code for summer analysts.
And while we’re at it, here are 45 of the best work dresses for where you work.
In other news:
2. Two old guys are unconvinced of the benefits of AI. OK, not just any old guy; they are the famous investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Here’s why they don’t buy the hype.
3. A prime office building in San Francisco that houses Visa faces potential vacancies. The payments giant does not plan to renew its lease at One Market Plaza, considered the city’s premier office market. Why this is a bad sign for commercial real estate.
4. It’s our fault that the rents are so high. Turns out, everyone is sick of having a roommate, and these solo renters are driving up the prices. More on why we are all to blame. (I always blame the owners.)
5. Everyone at Morgan Stanley is freaking out about the upcoming layoffs. The bank, which plans to cut 3,000 jobs, has everyone on pins and needles waiting to find out who’s on the chopping block, writes eFinancialCareers.
6. Regulators would like to speak to Carl Icahn. Following a short seller’s report alleging that billionaire investor Icahn Enterprises was a Ponzi schemefederal prosecutors have opened an investigation. More here.
7. RIP to mega-deals. Heightened scrutiny from U.S. antitrust authorities has bankers worried about the future of costly mergers and acquisitions, reports Bloomberg.
8. Young people don’t want to work in Big Law. Wall Street’s contentious sibling is not an attractive career path for Gen Z, reports the Financial Times. Here’s why young people are so depressed by Big Law.
9. A five-step plan to get in shape for the summer. Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, will be here before you know it. Follow this foolproof guide to get you back on track. Check it here.
10. The best things Trader Joe’s has to offer. You can’t go wrong with these 16 foods, by loyal Trader Joe customer. Grab this on your next trip to the store.
