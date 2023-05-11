Lorraine Kelly wears a blue midi dress from Monsoon





Lorraine Kelly wore a stunning blue dress today for her eponymous show, Lorraineand look at the picture of summer. Groegeous as always, Lorraine wore a bright blue dress with a print inspired by Greek tiles from . Sharing a smiling photo on Instagram, Lorraine wrote, “todays dress @monsoon – thanks to @corrinekaenzigstylist @helenhandmakeup”. Tag her glam team Corrine and Helen, who always choose gorgeous looks. The sinuous floral print of the dress reminds us of the beautiful tiles strewn across Greece. With a cobalt blue background, the dress has a classic button closure to the midi skirt, with a structured collar and tie belt at the waist to create shape. Lorraine’s dress is available now from Monsoon for 80, and comes in sizes 8-24. Blue Linen Blend Monsoon Print Shirt Dress Blue Linen Blend Monsoon Print Shirt Dress Lorraine teamed the dress with hot pink pumps and natural makeup. She may have presented on national television, but this dress really can be worn in any setting. For your summer office wardrobe, team this dress with beige flats or shiny pumps, and dress it up in the daytime with sneakers and a denim jacket. If you need a wedding guest outfit, just pair it with a brightly colored fascinator and wrap, and you’re sorted! Still rocking stunning outfits for her breakfast show, Lorraine wore a candy pink fluted sleeve dress yesterday (May 10) and another brightly colored dress on Tuesday, a red dress dress. Looks like her summer wardrobe is in full swing! Here, Lorraine wears the Lulu lace dress from Phase Eight. Another option that would be perfect for the summer wedding season, it features stunning lace detailing, a midi length and a keyhole neckline for a flattering and elegant look. Little Ceremony Dresses Little Ceremony Dresses Credit: Phase Eight The Lulu Lace Dress is available in sizes 6-26 and costs $159.

