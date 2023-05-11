Mens Rings Is it time to up the bling?

I’ve had a thing for rings ever since I found a simple silver and onyx one in the park when I was about eight. From then on, the finger jewelry ebbed and ran down my knuckles. And the last 25 years have seen a slow increase.

However, I don’t really consider these rings to be jewelry per se, but rather what Wilbur Smith among jewelers Patrick Mavros calls symbolic adornment, a type of everyday masculine adornment that is more about presence and texture than she is not. on gemstones. The episcopal ring that comes closest to real jewelry is probably the episcopal ring that sports a piece of purple glass that I like to imagine is an amethyst.

But I’m starting to reconsider my position. For a long time, I was one of the very few men I know who wore pardon finger jewelry, a symbolic adornment of the numbers. But now men’s rings are everywhere and I’ve been seriously thinking about, well, I’ve been seriously thinking about my rings.

I never really planned my rings. Instead, I continued as I had more or less started when I was eight years old, adding rings to my hand on the grounds that they caught my magpie eye and that I had fingers on which the put.

Looking at my fingers as I type this, I see a cameo of a Gorgon, and next to it another cameo of Socrates. A beautiful cameo is a source of wonder. I look at it and marvel at how the lapidary looked into that stone and saw the elements that would form an image of Socrates, albeit a Socrates who looks like a distant cousin of Lenin. Next to Socrates/Lenin is a modernist seal ring bearing the arms of Oman which was given to me by a friend who found it among a large collection of watches he bought. Then there’s some kind of mythical beast concocted by Venetian jeweler Nardi in the 1950s. Moving to the left hand, there’s the aforementioned 20th-century Episcopal ring (the crosier and crucifix engraved on the shank are a bit telltales), an allegedly Punic intaglio made of fossilized wood and a well-worn ring from the Anglo-Italian jeweler Grima.

<>

Bulgari Monete ring in rose gold with diamonds and ancient Thracian coin (Thracian, Chersonesos, 386-338 BC) POA, bulgari.com

Chopard Eagle ring from the Red Carpet collection with brown diamonds (14.32 cts) set in Fairmined-certified 18-carat yellow and rose gold, chopard.com



<>

Piaget Possession Palace Decor Rainbow ring, 19900, piaget.com

Elizabeth Gage ring in 18k yellow gold with cushion-shaped cabochon of ultra-violet amethyst (12.31 carats), 8,100, elizabeth-gage.com



My wake-up ring, if you will, started last summer when I visited the Raphael exhibition at the National Gallery. I looked at the famous portrait of Pope Julius II for a long time. It was not so much the disillusionment and grief on the face of the old pontiff, or even the glorious trimmings of his throne that captivated me, but the rings on his fingers: a sapphire, two rubies, two emeralds and a diamond. the size of a piece of chocolate. Obviously, these were just pieces of her work wardrobe, just like Her Majesty’s coronation ring.

I informally solicited opinion on whether I would dare to take the next step and embrace gemstones.

Caroline Scheufele, president of Chopard, tells me that I am not alone. It’s on the menu these days: men are wearing more real jewelry: pendants, diamond bracelets, or rings especially with black tie on the red carpet. It started with musicians, then sports stars started wearing them and now it’s going mainstream, she says. Cellist Gautier Capuon, with whom Chopard worked during the development of our Full-Strike minute repeater watch, wears a diamond ring. It’s a new market for us, not just for us, but for all brands.

There is a fundamental difference between the way I wear rings and my wife

She suggests something more interesting than plain white diamonds that might work for me, like black or brown diamonds.

Cynthia Tabet, Product Director at Piaget, says colored stones are particularly popular with men. Generally speaking, men’s rings tend to be cyclical as a business, but there has certainly been a noticeable increase in interest in men’s rings over the past 12 months.

What’s different this time is the growth of precious set pieces and not just diamonds but rainbow stone rings like the Possession Palace Décor Rainbow ring that we launched this winter, for which we had lots of special orders for men.

Annabel Davidson, a fellow jewelry editor of mine, fired back with typical frankness, I don’t know why more men aren’t wearing Elizabeth Gages rings, she loves cabochons. (Who doesn’t?) Davidson also sent me a picture of the pinky Dina Kamals Louis ring. I don’t like the term pinky, but with its remarkably chaste, almost architectural, channel-set four baguette diamonds, it seems like a simple way to test out diamond rings.

Rather less toe in the water, and more baptism in total immersion, it is the Monete high jewelry ring that Bulgari manufactures for men. Monete jewelry has always spoken to me in that I am fascinated by the past and love the idea of ​​coinage from classical antiquity being cleaned and set in gold, elevating something that was used daily there. has centuries to the status of a jewel. Bulgari has gone all out, or should I say everything, with a men’s ring featuring a silver Thracian coin in a gold setting set with approximately 9 carats of diamonds. The ominous three letters POA tell me everything I need to know about the likelihood of me being able to afford it.

I suppose I could look at semi-fine jewelry, but if I’m honest, cost isn’t the only barrier to my entering the world of the ring setting. There is a fundamental difference between the way I wear rings and my wife. For her, the interest would be to be able to change rings to adapt to an occasion or an outfit, whereas mine do not change, they multiply and I either wear them all or none. They are not accessories to be exchanged, rather they are companions.

And I’m neither a king, nor a pope, nor Elton John, and therefore not professionally obligated to wear gemstone rings, and without professional necessity comes the question of age. Pacing the cavalcade of madness at the Met Gala, where Finneas OConnell and Jeremy Pope (who I shamefully didn’t know existed until the Gala brought them to my attention) wore Cartier diamond rings, I was struck that diamonds are a young man’s best friend. and even by the most elastic stretch of the imagination, I am not young.

So, after thinking about the matter more than it deserved, I resigned myself to growing old with my rings, stacking them if necessary and ending up with hands like Karl Lagerfeld or Peter Marino, encrusted like barnacles with ornamental metal.