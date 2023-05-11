Fashion
Mens Rings Is it time to up the bling?
I’ve had a thing for rings ever since I found a simple silver and onyx one in the park when I was about eight. From then on, the finger jewelry ebbed and ran down my knuckles. And the last 25 years have seen a slow increase.
However, I don’t really consider these rings to be jewelry per se, but rather what Wilbur Smith among jewelers Patrick Mavros calls symbolic adornment, a type of everyday masculine adornment that is more about presence and texture than she is not. on gemstones. The episcopal ring that comes closest to real jewelry is probably the episcopal ring that sports a piece of purple glass that I like to imagine is an amethyst.
But I’m starting to reconsider my position. For a long time, I was one of the very few men I know who wore pardon finger jewelry, a symbolic adornment of the numbers. But now men’s rings are everywhere and I’ve been seriously thinking about, well, I’ve been seriously thinking about my rings.
I never really planned my rings. Instead, I continued as I had more or less started when I was eight years old, adding rings to my hand on the grounds that they caught my magpie eye and that I had fingers on which the put.
Looking at my fingers as I type this, I see a cameo of a Gorgon, and next to it another cameo of Socrates. A beautiful cameo is a source of wonder. I look at it and marvel at how the lapidary looked into that stone and saw the elements that would form an image of Socrates, albeit a Socrates who looks like a distant cousin of Lenin. Next to Socrates/Lenin is a modernist seal ring bearing the arms of Oman which was given to me by a friend who found it among a large collection of watches he bought. Then there’s some kind of mythical beast concocted by Venetian jeweler Nardi in the 1950s. Moving to the left hand, there’s the aforementioned 20th-century Episcopal ring (the crosier and crucifix engraved on the shank are a bit telltales), an allegedly Punic intaglio made of fossilized wood and a well-worn ring from the Anglo-Italian jeweler Grima.
<>
<>
My wake-up ring, if you will, started last summer when I visited the Raphael exhibition at the National Gallery. I looked at the famous portrait of Pope Julius II for a long time. It was not so much the disillusionment and grief on the face of the old pontiff, or even the glorious trimmings of his throne that captivated me, but the rings on his fingers: a sapphire, two rubies, two emeralds and a diamond. the size of a piece of chocolate. Obviously, these were just pieces of her work wardrobe, just like Her Majesty’s coronation ring.
I informally solicited opinion on whether I would dare to take the next step and embrace gemstones.
Caroline Scheufele, president of Chopard, tells me that I am not alone. It’s on the menu these days: men are wearing more real jewelry: pendants, diamond bracelets, or rings especially with black tie on the red carpet. It started with musicians, then sports stars started wearing them and now it’s going mainstream, she says. Cellist Gautier Capuon, with whom Chopard worked during the development of our Full-Strike minute repeater watch, wears a diamond ring. It’s a new market for us, not just for us, but for all brands.
She suggests something more interesting than plain white diamonds that might work for me, like black or brown diamonds.
Cynthia Tabet, Product Director at Piaget, says colored stones are particularly popular with men. Generally speaking, men’s rings tend to be cyclical as a business, but there has certainly been a noticeable increase in interest in men’s rings over the past 12 months.
What’s different this time is the growth of precious set pieces and not just diamonds but rainbow stone rings like the Possession Palace Décor Rainbow ring that we launched this winter, for which we had lots of special orders for men.
Annabel Davidson, a fellow jewelry editor of mine, fired back with typical frankness, I don’t know why more men aren’t wearing Elizabeth Gages rings, she loves cabochons. (Who doesn’t?) Davidson also sent me a picture of the pinky Dina Kamals Louis ring. I don’t like the term pinky, but with its remarkably chaste, almost architectural, channel-set four baguette diamonds, it seems like a simple way to test out diamond rings.
Rather less toe in the water, and more baptism in total immersion, it is the Monete high jewelry ring that Bulgari manufactures for men. Monete jewelry has always spoken to me in that I am fascinated by the past and love the idea of coinage from classical antiquity being cleaned and set in gold, elevating something that was used daily there. has centuries to the status of a jewel. Bulgari has gone all out, or should I say everything, with a men’s ring featuring a silver Thracian coin in a gold setting set with approximately 9 carats of diamonds. The ominous three letters POA tell me everything I need to know about the likelihood of me being able to afford it.
I suppose I could look at semi-fine jewelry, but if I’m honest, cost isn’t the only barrier to my entering the world of the ring setting. There is a fundamental difference between the way I wear rings and my wife. For her, the interest would be to be able to change rings to adapt to an occasion or an outfit, whereas mine do not change, they multiply and I either wear them all or none. They are not accessories to be exchanged, rather they are companions.
And I’m neither a king, nor a pope, nor Elton John, and therefore not professionally obligated to wear gemstone rings, and without professional necessity comes the question of age. Pacing the cavalcade of madness at the Met Gala, where Finneas OConnell and Jeremy Pope (who I shamefully didn’t know existed until the Gala brought them to my attention) wore Cartier diamond rings, I was struck that diamonds are a young man’s best friend. and even by the most elastic stretch of the imagination, I am not young.
So, after thinking about the matter more than it deserved, I resigned myself to growing old with my rings, stacking them if necessary and ending up with hands like Karl Lagerfeld or Peter Marino, encrusted like barnacles with ornamental metal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6a6a58e8-639c-47e5-a77b-8aaa707e796a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood star Alia Bhatt becomes India’s first global ambassador for Gucci
- Four are Academic All-District in Tennis
- Mens Rings Is it time to up the bling?
- SWFL mothers are responding to changing perceptions of mothers in the workplace
- Eat more MSG for your health
- Imran Khan case: Produce ex-PM in an hour, Pakistan’s highest court orders NAB
- Boris Johnson wanted to send Rishi Sunak a meme video calling him ac**t after he quit
- DSO Neighborhood Concerts cap a busy music weekend – Macomb Daily
- Stock Market Today: Asian stocks mixed in choppy trade after US inflation report | Business
- Tech entrepreneur from Wigan sparks new era of innovation
- International Day and Maifest will be held in Hackettstown on May 20
- Prime Minister Modi will travel to the United States on a state visit. What defines state visits?